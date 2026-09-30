Former Yankees Five-Tool Prospect Signs in Mexico

As the New York Yankees’ highly anticipated Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox rolls on, so too does the eternal transaction cycle. And news out of Mexico is that Estevan Florial, once regarded as a potential long-term answer in the outfield and a player who spent parts of three years with the big league team, has joined Dorados de Chihuahua for the 2027 Mexican League season.

The 28-year-old Florial arrives with the Dorados from fellow LMB team Caliente de Durango after a productive first season in Mexico split between them and the Leones de Yucatan, extending a career that has also taken him through the Cleveland Guardians‘ organization and South Korea’s Hanwha Eagles. Florial finished the 2026 Mexican League campaign batting .293 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs and 26 stolen bases in 87 games. His .522 slugging percentage demonstrated the power that helped make him a prominent prospect, while his stolen-base total showed that speed remains a significant part of his game.

Florial’s production improved considerably after moving from Yucatán to Durango. In 60 games with Caliente, he hit .332 with 13 home runs, 39 RBIs and 19 steals, for a .612 slugging percentage. Chihuahua is therefore acquiring an outfielder who, at the Mexican league level at least, is living up to the potential that the Yankees were once banking on.

Extremely Highly Touted Prospect At One Time

On account of his combination of power, speed, defensive range and throwing ability, Florial generated considerable attention in the relatively recent past. In 2017, Arizona Fall League manager Jay Bell described him as being as close to a five-tool player “as anybody in the game”.

There was performance to back up the biological field notes. Florial batted .298 with a .372 on-base percentage and .479 slugging percentage across A-Ball Charleston and Tampa in 2017, aged only 19, adding 13 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 110 games. A broken hamate bone required surgery the following year, interrupting his development at a time when he was among the Yankees’ most eagerly anticipated young players (at one point rated as high as their #2 prospect, drawing comparisons to Bernie Williams), but the rise to the major league level continued.

Florial eventually made his major league debut in August 2020, still aged only 22. However, he never established himself in the Yankees’ line-up. Be it through injury, incumbent talents or global pandemics, his opportunities in the majors were always limited, with 48 appearances and 115 at-bats only across four seasons, before being traded to Cleveland for right-hander Cody Morris after the 2023 season. That trade came despite of Florial’s strongest minor league seasons; in 101 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2023, Florial hit .284 with a .380 on-base percentage, .565 slugging percentage, 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases.

A Great Yankees “Maybe”

Cleveland provided another opportunity for Florial, but the results did not substantially change. Given a relatively lengthy run, he batted .173 with three home runs and 11 RBIs in 2024 across 98 at-bats, leading to a career major league batting average – to date, at least – of .192, with a .291 on-base percentage, four home runs and eight steals. The major league production never approached what he had shown at Triple-A.

Florial subsequently moved to South Korea, where he played 65 games for Hanwha in 2025. He hit .271 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs and 13 stolen bases, producing a .450 slugging percentage with the same high impact on the bases he has always had. When receiving regular playing time, Florial again responded with both power and speed. But once a player is out of the American baseball machine, it becomes far harder to ever get back in. Especially when the allure ages out of them.

Florial will turn 29 in November, and his prospect years are well behind him. Ultimately, his name survives in Yankee fandom circles as one of the great what-ifs. As of today, Estevan Florial is a very talented and coveted baseball player – just not in the majors.