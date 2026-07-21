Former Yankees Top Prospect Makes Statement on Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees are expected to address some major roster holes before next month’s trade deadline, but they will need to part ways with some top assets in order to do so — which could include a former top overall prospect.

Reporter Francys Romero noted that the Yankees are willing to part with outfielder Jasson Domínguez, who was ranked by MLB.com as the franchise’s No. 1 overall prospect in 2024 and 2025. Though he has been a mainstay in the lineup since last year, Domínguez this week addressed the rumors that he could soon be on the move.

Jasson Domínguez Learning About MLB Trade Deadline

As the New York Post noted, Domínguez has been in the spotlight for the better part of a decade, getting attention since signing with the club as a teenager in 2019. Though he was once envisioned as a centerpiece of the franchise for years to come, Domínguez is now seen as a top trade piece for a Yankees team desperate to address their offensive struggles with Aaron Judge out of the lineup.

The outfielder spoke about the rumor, telling reporters on Monday that he was only vaguely aware of the trade deadline before this year.

“I probably learned last year there was a deadline,” Domínguez joked. “I really didn’t even know what it was about, to be honest with you.”

Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam noted that the Yankees have been historically hesitated to trade away their top prospects,” but their need for offense has grown dire this season.