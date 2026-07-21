Former Yankees Top Prospect Makes Statement on Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees are expected to address some major roster holes before next month’s trade deadline, but they will need to part ways with some top assets in order to do so — which could include a former top overall prospect.
Reporter Francys Romero noted that the Yankees are willing to part with outfielder Jasson Domínguez, who was ranked by MLB.com as the franchise’s No. 1 overall prospect in 2024 and 2025. Though he has been a mainstay in the lineup since last year, Domínguez this week addressed the rumors that he could soon be on the move.
Jasson Domínguez Learning About MLB Trade Deadline
As the New York Post noted, Domínguez has been in the spotlight for the better part of a decade, getting attention since signing with the club as a teenager in 2019. Though he was once envisioned as a centerpiece of the franchise for years to come, Domínguez is now seen as a top trade piece for a Yankees team desperate to address their offensive struggles with Aaron Judge out of the lineup.
The outfielder spoke about the rumor, telling reporters on Monday that he was only vaguely aware of the trade deadline before this year.
“I probably learned last year there was a deadline,” Domínguez joked. “I really didn’t even know what it was about, to be honest with you.”
Bleacher Report’s Doric Sam noted that the Yankees have been historically hesitated to trade away their top prospects,” but their need for offense has grown dire this season.
“The Yankees were 36-23 when Judge last played but have gone 19-20 in his absence,” Sam wrote. “It’s clear that New York will need to make some changes if it hopes to contend for a World Series title this season, so it can be expected that it will be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline.”
Yankees Face Rough News on Aaron Judge
The Yankees could be pressed into action this trade season by the outlook for Judge, which grew worse this week as the team moved him to the 60-day injured list.
That has led to speculation that he might not return this season, especially if the rehab continues to stretch longer than expected. SI.com’s Tom Verducci noted that the Yankees face some structural lineup problems without Judge.
“Without Judge—and maybe even with him—the Yankees have a shallow lineup that is vulnerable to left-handed pitching,” Verducci wrote. “The Dodgers exploited that weakness Friday by using three consecutive left-handed relievers to lock down a 2–1 win by getting 10 outs while allowing one hit.”
Verducci added that the Yankees also have a dire need at catcher, where their lineup lacks any hitting punch.
“Finding a right-handed hitting catcher before the trade deadline should be a New York priority,” Verducci wrote. “Ryan Jeffers of Minnesota would be an ideal fit, but the Twins have become a surprising playoff contender that leads the AL in runs per game. The Reds could move Tyler Stephenson, but he’s hitting .192 against lefthanders and is a below average bat. Hunter Goodman of Colorado, who has hit 18 of his 27 homers away from Denver, would cost an enormous price if he were available. The Nationals’ Keibert Ruiz, hitting .307 against lefties, might be a more logical option.”
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