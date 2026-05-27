Yankees Made Franchise History in 15-1 Rout Of Royals

The New York Yankees made some team history in their 15-1 rout of the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

New York led 4-0 after the first inning and 9-1 after the third inning en route to a 15-1 rout. The Yankees’ bats came to life, and it was all nine batters who factored into the game. All nine Yankees batters who started the game had multi-hit games, which is the first time in Yankees history that feat was accomplished.

The Yankees’ lineup tonight:

Trent Grisham: 3 hits

Aaron Judge: 2 hits

Cody Bellinger: 2 hits

Paul Goldschmidt: 2 hits

Amed Rosario: 4 hits

Ben Rice: 3 hits

Jazz Chisholm: 2 hits

Anthony Volpe: 3 hits

Austin Wells: 3 hits

It was an offensive outburst from the Yankees, who cruised to a lopsided road win, which also saw the team hit six home runs, including Rosario hitting two. Bellinger, Grisham, Chisholm, and Volpe all hit home runs.

“I did see all the hits on the board,” manager Aaron Boone said afterward, “and I was like, ‘Man, you don’t see that very often.’”

Yankees starter Cam Schlittler also had plenty of praise for the offense.

“Credit the offense with the performance they put up today,” Schlittler said postgame. “That was awesome to watch.”

With the lopsided win, the Yankees improved to 33-22 and are now 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the AL East.

Rosario has a Big Game for Yankees

Although the entire offense had a historic game, Rosario had one of the best games of his career.

The utility player went 4-for-6 with 2 home runs and 4 RBIs in a stellar performance. He hadn’t started since May 18 but was in the game due to the Royals using a lefty opener, and he said he just wanted to have a good at-bat, especially in the ninth against an infielder, Tyler Tolbert.

“Just trying not to strike out,’’ Rosario said through an interpreter of his AB vs. the lob-tossing Tolbert, adding that it was “great to be part of Yankee history’’ Tuesday. “It’s a team effort.’’

Boone, meanwhile, said Tuesday’s game shows what Rosario can do and why he’s an important part of the roster.

“That’s why he’s here, to have those big at-bats, especially against left-handed pitching,’’ said Boone. “He’s just really, always prepared.’’

Schlittler Dominates Again

Although the Yankees’ offense was the story of Tuesday’s win, Schlittler was dominant again.

Schlittler went six innings, allowing one run on four hits, but he wasn’t too pleased with his start.

“Not the best,” Schlittler said. “My stuff wasn’t as sharp, but I was able to put the team in position to win. That’s all you can ask for.”

Boone, however, was thoroughly impressed with what Schlittler did and said it shows how dominant he can be, even when he doesn’t have his best stuff.

“He definitely wants the ball,” Boone said. “He expects to not only pitch well, but dominate. He has that mindset. Some people have that mindset but don’t have the confidence to go with it. He certainly does. I like his competitiveness. He has that ‘I’m going to rip your heart out’ competitor thing to him, but he’s also even-keeled and laid-back. He strikes a good balance.”

The Yankees will look for the series sweep of the Royals on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m. ET.