Yankees Trade Proposal Lands All-Star Ace in a 4-Player Deal

The New York Yankees are 60-44. They are just one and a half games back of the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. A recent 10-22 stretch has highlighted the team’s deficiencies, but the team will have a chance to add reinforcements before the July 30 trade deadline. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden proposed a trade package that swaps Luis Gil among others for Garrett Crochet of the Chicago White Sox.

Bowden proposed this trade package that brings Crochet to the Bronx:

Yankees receive: left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet

White Sox receive: right-handed pitcher Luis Gil, outfielder Spencer Jones and right-handed pitcher Will Warren

“Gil would go right into the White Sox’s rotation. Jones, 23, could be a centerpiece in Chicago’s lineup for years to come. He has 30-homer, 30-steal potential in the future, but his hit tool needs work as he strikes out too much and has holes at the plate,” wrote Bowden. “This is the type of deal Cashman never makes because he doesn’t like to trade his best prospects, but he’s not getting Crochet without doing so in this case.”

Yankees Parting With Spencer Jones and Luis Gil in Proposal

Jones is the organization’s No. 2 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Their No. 1 prospect, Jasson Domínguez, made his debut last season and is dealing with injuries this year. ESPN’s Jeff Passan noted that while the chances of either being traded are slim they “aren’t entirely off the table.”

Jones is in Double-A, slashing .236/.319/.403. USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale noted that the Yankees are willing to include Jones “in a trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet or Tigers Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal.”

Gil had a 2.03 ERA in his 14 starts. However, he has a 6.26 ERA in his last six starts. Gil leads MLB in walks this season. He is having his best season as a big leaguer with a 3.10 ERA. He has reached a career-high in innings at 107 1/3. His usage could be a concern later in the season as a result.

Warren is the Yankees’ No. 7 prospect. He has a 6.11 ERA in 20 Triple-A starts this season. His inclusion in the deal would make it two top 10 prospects going to Chicago. Crochet is arbitration-eligible for the next two seasons, so he would be a part of the short-term future of the Yankees at the least.

Crochet’s Trade Market

The White Sox have the worst record in baseball. They are one of the few teams this trade season who are locked in as sellers. However, trading Crochet might be more difficult than it seems.

2024 was Crochet’s first season as a starter. Naturally, teams are concerned with his ability to handle the innings workload of a starter for a whole season, according to The Athletic’s MLB staff. However, “his preference is to stay on a starter’s routine, believing that structure would be best for his long-term health,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

“At least some potential buyers are aware of Crochet’s current disinterest in becoming a high-leverage reliever or shifting into a hybrid role, unless the team that acquires him is willing to share in that risk and sign him to a long-term contract extension.”

Crochet’s desire for a contract extension is the second hurdle in a trade besides his innings pitched.

“The problem with that scenario is that a club effectively would be leveraged into giving Crochet an extension without knowing whether he would be physically capable of pitching in October, or effective while working in uncharted territory,” wrote The Athletic’s staff.

Despite the hurdles in a trade for Crochet, it may be worth it. He was named an All-Star this season with a 3.07 ERA. He leads the American League in strikeouts and leads MLB in strikeouts per nine innings.