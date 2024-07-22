Yankees Make Major Decision on Trading Top Prospect for Ace Pitcher: Report

As the 2024 MLB trade deadline approaches, it’s clear that the Yankees are planning on being aggressive in an attempt to upgrade a roster that is loaded with talent but has mostly underachieved—especially lately, as they sit two games in back of the Orioles in the AL East. The Yankees could use an entire makeover in the infield and would probably like to upgrade from Alex Verdugo in the outfield.

But most of all, as is always the case at the MLB trade deadline, pitching will be the key. They Yankees are in the mix for two of the best pitchers who could hit the trade market—Tarik Skubal of the Tigers and Garrett Crochet of the White Sox—but prying either one of them away will be costly in terms of prospects.

Understanding that, USA Today insider Bob Nightengale says the Yankees are finally ready to ship out one of the top prospects in the organization to get some win-now help.

“The Yankees, for the first time, are willing to include No. 1 prospect Spencer Jones in a trade for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet or Tigers Cy Young candidate Tarik Skubal,” Nightengale wrote.

“The White Sox, however, are holding out for a bigger package from the Yankees and others.”

Spencer Jones Has Struggled This Season

According to MLB.com, Jones is actually the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees system. Baseball America has him ranked second, too, behind fellow outfielder Jasson Dominguez.

The physical tools Jones offers are obvious. He is 6-foot-6 and an excellent defensive outfielder. But while he has shown promise at the plate, he has not exactly torn up the minor leagues this season. He is batting just .238 with a .315 on-base percentage. He is slugging .401, and has struck out 129 times in 76 games at Double A Somerset.

“Jones offers an intriguing combination of power and uncommon athleticism for a 6-foot-6, 235-pounder,” MLB.com wrote of him. “His bat speed, strength and leverage produce well-above-average raw power and exit velocities, though there are some concerns about how much of his pop will play in games. He rarely turns on pitches and must prove he can handle quality velocity on the inner half at higher levels. His naturally long left-handed stroke results in a lot of strikeouts, including 155 with a 29 percent whiff rate in 2023.”

Jones is only 23 but it still could be difficult for him to find a spot in New York in the near future. The Yankees have decided they will not trade Dominguez, also a centerfielder, which means that, with Aaron Judge and presumably Juan Soto (should he re-sign) already penciled in, the team’s outfield for the next few years seems to be pretty well settled.

Yankees Trade Would Add Top Pitcher

At this point, it appears more likely that the Yankees will pursue Crochet rather than Skubal, who figures to have a huge asking price. Skubal is 10-3 with a 2.31 ERA this season, and an impressive WHIP of 0.879. He is also under two more years of team control, and there is not much incentive for Detroit to move him.

Still, Nightengale reported that the Tigers are at least listening to offers, though he noted that the Dodgers and Orioles have shown the most serious interest.

Crochet could be had somewhat cheaper, because his reliability is a question mark. He is 6-6 with a 3.02 ERA and a league-high 150 strikeouts, but injuries have repeatedly derailed his career and it’s uncertain how many innings he will be able to throw this season.

Crochet has gone 107 innings this year so far, but has never thrown more than 65 innings in any season, including college, before this.