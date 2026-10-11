New York Yankees Urged to Sign Former Star Catcher in Intriguing Reunion

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, it is apparent that the New York Yankees have some serious work to do.

The Yankees’ roster is simply not strong enough right now. They have some major holes that they need to address during the offseason. One of them is their depth at the catcher position.

Bringing in another catcher should be one of the Yankees’ top goals of the offseason. They could use another catcher to support Austin Wells.

Due to this, the Yankees are now being connected to one of their former star catchers.

New York Yankees Urged to Reunite With Milwaukee Brewers’ Gary Sanchez This Offseason

In a recent article for Sports Illustrated, Joe Najarian urged the Yankees to bring back Milwaukee Brewers catcher Gary Sanchez in free agency this offseason.

“Hear me out: a reunion with Gary Sanchez to back up Wells would be a solid offensive upgrade,” Najarian wrote. “Having a right-handed power threat like Sanchez, alongside his improved on-base skills, would make the Yankees’ catching tandem significantly more threatening offensively. And even if Sanchez’s defense was often a point of contention when he played in New York in the past, he was a starter back then; using him as a backup to Wells gives the Bronx Bombers an option to prioritize either offense or defense in a given game.”

The idea of the Yankees reuniting with Sanchez is a fascinating one. His stint with the Yankees did not end the strongest. Although this is the case, it is fair to wonder if he could perform well in a depth role with the Yankees next season.

On a cheap one-year deal, Sanchez could be worth taking a gamble on for the Yankees. He would offer them another veteran catcher to work with for insurance. He would also offer them another option for their DH role when needed. This could be beneficial for the Yankees, especially if injuries occur next season.

In 86 games this season for the Brewers, Sanchez posted 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and a .209 batting average.

Looking Back at Sanchez’s Time With the Yankees

Sanchez spent seven seasons with the Yankees from 2015 to 2021. In 538 games with the Yankees over that span, he posted 138 home runs, 340 RBI, and a .230 batting average. He was also a two-time All-Star in New York and hit over 30 home runs twice for them. This included in 2019 when he hit a career-high 34 home runs. He also had 20 home runs in just 53 games in 2016.

With numbers like these, Sanchez certainly had some big years with the Yankees. Although he struggled during his final years in New York, it would be fascinating to see him come back in a depth role. It will be intriguing to see if New York reunites with him this offseason from here.