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New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Headed to World Series With Milwaukee Brewers

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Texas Rangers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 20: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees connects on a second inning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the second time in franchise history after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans, their favorite team won’t be playing the Brewers in the Fall Classic.

Milwaukee will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the World Series.

On a positive note for Yankees fans, a former fan favorite is headed to the World Series as a member of the Brewers.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Gary Sánchez Headed to World Series With Milwaukee Brewers

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 04: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers draws a walk against the San Diego Padres during the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Former Yankees All-Star Gary Sánchez is headed to the World Series with Milwaukee.

Sánchez, 33, has had just one plate appearance during the postseason, but it was a big one.

The former Yankees catcher entered Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres with two outs and runners on first and second base in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Brewers trailed 3-2.

Sánchez impressively worked a full count and then a walk, allowing star outfielder Jackson Chourio to step to the plate and deliver a walk-off two-run single.

Looking at Gary Sánchez’s Career

National League Championship Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers - Game Two
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 12: Gary Sánchez #99 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on during batting practice prior to game two of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on October 12, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Sánchez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2015. He broke out in 2016 with 3.0 bWAR, a 1.032 OPS and 20 home runs over 53 games.

The catcher played for the Yankees through the 2021 season. During his time with New York, Sánchez posted 11.7 bWAR and a .230/.318/.487 slash line with 138 home runs and 340 RBI.

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six
GettyHOUSTON, TX – OCTOBER 20: Gary Sanchez #24 of the New York Yankees runs to first base after hitting a single against Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros during the second inning n Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 20, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Sánchez represented the Yankees in two All-Star Games and won the 2017 Silver Slugger Award.

The Yankees sent Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins after the 2021 season as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

Los Angeles Angels v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MN – SEPTEMBER 24: Gary Sanchez #24 of the Minnesota Twins rounds the bases on his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning of the game at Target Field on September 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Angels 8-4. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

After the 2022 season, Sánchez spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets (three games) and San Diego Padres (72 games).

Sánchez played for the Brewers in 2024. He played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 before rejoining the Brewers this past offseason.

In 86 games this year, Sánchez hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Headed to World Series With Milwaukee Brewers

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