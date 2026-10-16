New York Yankees 2-Time All-Star Headed to World Series With Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the World Series for the second time in franchise history after completing a 4-0 sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday.

Unfortunately for New York Yankees fans, their favorite team won’t be playing the Brewers in the Fall Classic.

Milwaukee will play the winner of the American League Championship Series between the Tampa Bay Rays and Cleveland Guardians in the World Series.

On a positive note for Yankees fans, a former fan favorite is headed to the World Series as a member of the Brewers.

Former New York Yankees All-Star Gary Sánchez Headed to World Series With Milwaukee Brewers

Former Yankees All-Star Gary Sánchez is headed to the World Series with Milwaukee.

Sánchez, 33, has had just one plate appearance during the postseason, but it was a big one.

The former Yankees catcher entered Game 2 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres with two outs and runners on first and second base in the bottom of the ninth inning. The Brewers trailed 3-2.

Sánchez impressively worked a full count and then a walk, allowing star outfielder Jackson Chourio to step to the plate and deliver a walk-off two-run single.

Looking at Gary Sánchez’s Career

Sánchez, 33, made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2015. He broke out in 2016 with 3.0 bWAR, a 1.032 OPS and 20 home runs over 53 games.

The catcher played for the Yankees through the 2021 season. During his time with New York, Sánchez posted 11.7 bWAR and a .230/.318/.487 slash line with 138 home runs and 340 RBI.

Sánchez represented the Yankees in two All-Star Games and won the 2017 Silver Slugger Award.

The Yankees sent Sánchez to the Minnesota Twins after the 2021 season as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.

After the 2022 season, Sánchez spent the 2023 season with the New York Mets (three games) and San Diego Padres (72 games).

Sánchez played for the Brewers in 2024. He played for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025 before rejoining the Brewers this past offseason.

In 86 games this year, Sánchez hit .209/.349/.422 with 12 home runs and 38 RBI.