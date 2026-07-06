New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Gets Bold Message From Gary Sheffield Jr.

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played the final game of their series with the Minnesota Twins.

The Yankees lost by a score of 6-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series at home).

They have now lost nine out of their last ten games.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote: “How rough is life these days for the reeling Yankees? They just lost a series to the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium for the first time since 2014. The Twins were 7-29 in the Bronx since 2014, and 19-69 since 2002. The Yankees have dropped 9 of their last 10 games.”

Aaron Judge Gets Bold Message From Gary Sheffield Jr.

The Yankees have been without their best player (Aaron Judge) since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 1): “Manager Aaron Boone said June 30 that the slugger may still be a “couple weeks” away from reimaging. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight room work.”

Following Sunday’s loss, Gary Sheffield Jr. sent out a long post about the Yankees.

As part of his post, he made a bold statement about Judge.

Sheffield Jr. wrote: “6. Aaron Judge needs to be far more outspoken with not just this group but every group he leads from here on”

Before getting hurt, the three-time MVP had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The future Hall of Famer has done nearly everything in his 11-year career (except win a World Series title).

X User @BillR97419 wrote in response to Sheffield Jr: “Agree with most of points, but Judge is in the back half of his career. His prime was wasted when the Yanks assembled a second tier roster. Judge doesn’t have that kind of leverage at 35. He should push to get traded to a team that can win a WS.”

Yankees Ahead Of Rays Series

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 49-40 record in 89 games.

They are 4.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

On Monday night, the Yankees will open up a big series with the Rays in Florida.