Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees will be facing the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series on Tuesday.

The Yankees will be aiming to begin the series on the right foot by picking up a victory in Game 1.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Red Sox, they have announced some news regarding George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. Batting Fifth for the Yankees

After not starting for New York in their season finale against the Baltimore Orioles, Lombard will be hitting fifth against Boston.

Seeing Lombard get back into the lineup for New York for Game 1 is not surprising. He is a promising young shortstop and will be looking to make a real impact against the Red Sox.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Yankees’ full batting order: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C

Yankees 9/29 P. Goldschmidt 1B

B. Rice DH

H. Ramos RF

C. Bellinger LF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

A. Rosario 3B

A. Volpe 2B

S. Jones CF

A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 29, 2026

Taking a Look at Lombard

Lombard Jr. appeared in his first 42 MLB regular season games this season for New York. During them, he posted seven home runs, 22 RBI, and a .237 batting average. Overall, the 21-year-old showed good promise this campaign and will be looking to continue to during the playoffs.

Lombard could be an X-factor to watch for the Yankees against the Red Sox. If he breaks out during the playoffs, it would be massive for New York.