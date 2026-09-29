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Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

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Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees throws to first base during the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees will be facing the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series on Tuesday.

The Yankees will be aiming to begin the series on the right foot by picking up a victory in Game 1.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their series against the Red Sox, they have announced some news regarding George Lombard Jr.

George Lombard Jr. Batting Fifth for the Yankees

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees breaks his bat on a pitch during the seventh inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

After not starting for New York in their season finale against the Baltimore Orioles, Lombard will be hitting fifth against Boston.

Seeing Lombard get back into the lineup for New York for Game 1 is not surprising. He is a promising young shortstop and will be looking to make a real impact against the Red Sox.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Yankees’ full batting order: P. Goldschmidt 1B B. Rice DH H. Ramos RF C. Bellinger LF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Rosario 3B A. Volpe 2B S. Jones CF A. Wells C

Taking a Look at Lombard

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees takes the field during the sixth inning in his MLB debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Lombard Jr. appeared in his first 42 MLB regular season games this season for New York. During them, he posted seven home runs, 22 RBI, and a .237 batting average. Overall, the 21-year-old showed good promise this campaign and will be looking to continue to during the playoffs.

Lombard could be an X-factor to watch for the Yankees against the Red Sox. If he breaks out during the playoffs, it would be massive for New York.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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Yankees Announce George Lombard Jr. Decision Before Red Sox Series

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