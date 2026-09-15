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New York Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Derek Jeter Statement

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Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Derek Jeter #2 speaks at a press conference after he passed Lou Gehrig's all-time club record of 2,721 hits on September 11, 2009 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

From 1996 to 2014, Derek Jeter was the New York Yankees‘ starting shortstop. After the legend retired, the Yankees have shuffled through various shortstops, including Didi Gregorius, Gleyber Torres, Starlin Castro and Anthony Volpe.

Now, 21-year-old George Lombard Jr. is handling the starting shortstop role for New York.

The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty recently wrote a fascinating piece about a private breakfast between Jeter and Lombard. I highly recommend reading it.

New York Yankees’ George Lombard Jr. Makes Derek Jeter Statement Amid Minnesota Twins Series

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Yankees George Lombard Jr.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 04: George Lombard Jr. #96 of the New York Yankees grounds out in his first at-bat of his MLB debut during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on August 04, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Lombard said Jeter is “humble and down to earth.” Lombard also said Jeter told him to be a “stand-up dude.”

“Whether that’s in the clubhouse or with the media or the fans, whatever it is. Be authentic and be a good person. It goes a long way, doing those little things. Whether that’s always being upfront and honest or remembering people’s names. Just being an overall good human being. It keeps you grounded and keeps you humble and it allows you to keep doing the stuff on the field and producing on the field and helping out the team wherever you can, while keeping all the unnecessary distractions away.”

Read More: Inside George Lombard Jr.’s private breakfast with Yankees legend Derek Jeter

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

MLB Pipeline has Lombard ranked as the No. 13 overall prospect in baseball.

Since being promoted to the majors on Aug. 4, Lombard has slashed .218/.279/.345 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 32 games.

New York Yankees Right Now

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three-run home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the eighth inning at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees clinched a postseason berth with the Toronto Blue Jays’ 6-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Shortly after clinching, New York defeated the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field. The Yankees celebrated in the visitors’ clubhouse.

New York Yankees v Minnesota Twins
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 14: Members of the New York Yankees celebrate clinching a berth in the playoffs after defeating the Minnesota Twins 8-3 at Target Field on September 14, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Yankees are the first AL Wild Card team with an 87-63 record. They have a five-game lead over the Boston Red Sox, the second AL Wild Card team.

In the AL East standings, New York is 3 1/2 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first place.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Twins and Yankees at Target Field is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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