George Lombard Jr. Injury Update: Yankees Prospect Has No Timeline

The New York Yankees received encouraging medical news on George Lombard Jr., but their No. 1 prospect remains without a return timeline after suffering a two-finger sprain during Tuesday’s Triple-A game.

While tests ruled out fractures and structural damage, the injury arrives at a frustrating moment for Lombard, who had been enjoying the hottest offensive stretch of his professional career and generating increased attention as the Yankees’ top-ranked prospect.

How Lombard Jr. Got Hurt in the RailRiders Game

The play happened in the bottom of the fourth inning at Huntington Park in Columbus, Ohio. Lombard was stationed at shortstop for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders when rehabbing catcher Austin Wells threw down to second base on a stolen-base attempt by Columbus Clippers runner Bo Naylor. The one-hop throw reached Lombard just as Naylor slid directly into his left hand, knocking the glove clean off.

Lombard grabbed his left hand, doubled over on the infield grass, but stayed in to complete the inning. When Scranton/Wilkes-Barre took the field in the fifth, Kenedy Corona had replaced him at shortstop. The RailRiders won the game 3-1, according to MLB.com reporter Jared Greenspan.

The Yankees confirmed the diagnosis Wednesday. Lombard sprained two fingers on his left hand, the organization said. All tests came back negative — no fractures, no structural damage reported — as noted by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Tests were clean, but nothing on his timeline right now,” Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported on X, citing a Yankees spokesman. Meredith Marakovits of YES Network confirmed the two-finger sprain and clean test results. Chris Kirschner of The Athletic also reported the same. No injured list designation had been announced as of Wednesday evening.

George Lombard Jr.’s Season and Timeline

The timing of the injury is particularly frustrating for a player who had just turned a corner. After a difficult May at Triple-A, Lombard caught fire in June, hitting .306/.426/.571 across 14 games with seven doubles, two home runs and two stolen bases, according to Baseball America‘s Josh Norris. Through 62 minor league games split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he was hitting .258 with an .833 OPS on the season.

Lombard is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect and ranked No. 18 overall in baseball by MLB Pipeline. He was taken 26th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Gulliver Prep in Pinecrest, Florida, signing for an over-slot $3.3 million. His father, George Lombard Sr., played parts of six seasons in the big leagues as an outfielder and currently serves as bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. His younger brother, Jacob, is considered one of the top prospects in the 2026 high school draft class.

Scouts have praised Lombard’s arm strength and baseball IQ, traits developed in part by growing up around a professional clubhouse. MLB Pipeline had projected his major league ETA at 2027. His June surge raised Yankees fans’ hopes that Lombard’s timeline might compress earlier than expected.

The negative test results rule out the most serious scenarios. For a shortstop whose value depends heavily on throwing mechanics and bat speed, though, finger injuries can be significant. How quickly the swelling subsides and how Lombard responds over the next several days will determine whether this amounts to a brief interruption or something that sets back his timeline for promotion to Yankee Stadium.