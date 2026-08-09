George Lombard Jr. Made New York Yankees History During Braves Series

The New York Yankees secured another one-run victory Saturday, officially taking the first two games and the series against the Atlanta Braves ahead of Sunday’s finale.

Once again, Yankees top prospect George Lombard Jr. continued to make a strong first impression after the team called him up earlier this week.

Lombard Jr. recorded two hits, including a home run, marking his second homer in his first four MLB games.

Check it out:

The Rookie Makes Yankees Franchise History

Following the game, Katie Sharp of Stathead and Talkin’ Yanks reported that Lombard Jr. had made Yankees franchise history.

He’s now the first player in Yankees history to record at least two home runs and three walks in his first four MLB games.

George Lombard Jr. is the 1st player in Yankees history with 2+ HR and 3+ BB in his first 4 career MLB games. — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) August 8, 2026

Yankees Fans React Historic Milestone

“Honestly, this kid looks like so head and shoulders above Volpe you have to wonder about Yankee scouts and advisors,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Legendary.”

Another person wrote, “First prospect in my short life, that has come up and looked incredible IMMEDIATELY. Finally.”

“So far so good … hopefully he pans out at SS … been a revolving door since DJ. If he does Cashman haters will have a dilemma,” one more fan commented.

Aaron Boone Speaks on Lombard Jr.’s Development

After Saturday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke about the development he’s seen from Lombard Jr.

“I wouldn’t say surprised… we’re confident that he’s ready for this and he’s certainly showed that here through the first week,” Boone said. “But how about the two challenges. You could arguably say that was as big as anything in the game, setting us up to win the game.

“The one thing that he does and has done really well for awhile is he controls the zone and he’s strong and got power… he’s done outstanding.”