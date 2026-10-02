Yankees George Lombard Jr. Announces Off-Field News Ahead of ALDS Vs Rays

The New York Yankees rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. went 4-for-8 in the Wild Card Series sweep of the Boston Red Sox.

The pinstripes won 9-0 Tuesday and 9-2 Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.

Lombard hit fifth in the batting order in both games. He played all 18 innings at shortstop without an error.

In Game 1, Lombard went 3-for-4 and scored twice. He singled in the second inning and scored the game’s first run. His third hit, an eighth-inning single off the right-center wall, left the bat at 108.6 mph.

At 21, Lombard became the youngest Yankee with a hit in a postseason debut. Only Gregg Jefferies was younger with three hits in a postseason debut, in the 1988 National League Championship Series.

In Game 2, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Yankees’ six-run sixth inning. It was his first postseason RBI. He also scored a run and struck out twice.

Lombard finished the series hitting .500 with three runs scored, one RBI and no walks. He had no extra-base hits. He has quickly become a reliable middle-order batsman. After the win, he had some more news in store.

George Lombard Jr. Announces New Partnership

Lombard announced a partnership with BMW USA in an Instagram reel posted Thursday. It is part of BMW’s current Certified campaign.

“Confidence matters at the plate and behind the wheel. BMW Certified Pre-Owned gives me plenty of both,” he wrote.

About 12 hours after it went up, the reel had about 13,600 likes. His teammates dropped by in the comments to support him.

“It’s common sense,” Ben Rice wrote.

“Nice torpedo,” Austin Wells posted.

BMW Certified is the automaker’s certified pre-owned program. They launched two 30-second Certified spots Sept. 1, titled “Intersection” and “Auction.” Rapper and actor Common stars in both. Goodby Silverstein & Partners created them.

Common’s former stage name was Common Sense, which Rice mentioned in the comments.

BMW’s website lists a Certified sales event through Nov. 2, including 2.49% APR for up to 72 months on 2022-2024 BMW Certified iX models. They ran an earlier “Common Sense” campaign featuring Common during MLB postseason games in 2025.

Latest Update on Aaron Judge

Yankees captain Aaron Judge remains sidelined with a moderate right calf strain. The Yankees swept the Wild Card Series without him. As of Thursday, the team had not said whether he would join the Division Series roster.

Teams set a new roster for each series. The Yankees must submit theirs before Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. ET opener at Tropicana Field.

Judge did on-field running on Sept. 29. On Sept. 30, he took live at-bats at Double-A Somerset.

Manager Aaron Boone kept Judge off the Wild Card roster.

“We just felt like he’s not quite there yet,” Boone said. Boone said Judge must get back to running to be a full player.

Boone said Judge has made “real strides and significant improvements” since the injury.