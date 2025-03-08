Déjà Vu for Yankees: Gerrit Cole to Get Tests on Pitching Elbow

It’s a bad case of déjà vu all over again for Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees.

On March 11, 2024, Cole underwent an MRI on his pitching elbow, after having difficulty recovering between outings. He wound up on the 60-day injured list and didn’t make his first start until June 19.

On Friday night, Jon Morosi of MLB Network announced on X (formerly Twitter) that Cole would be undergoing diagnostic tests on his pitching elbow. It was understandably hard for Yankees fans to take, with one stating, “Cancel the season.”

Gerrit Cole News Follows Reports of Luis Gil Out for Extended Time

The news came just one week after Luis Gil, the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year, had to shut down a bullpen session due to what was described as shoulder tightness. A few days later, he was diagnosed with a high-grade lat strain, and after a second MRI on Thursday, it was determined that Gil will not pitch for the Yankees until June at the earliest.

“You’re talking three months we’re not going to see him,” general manager Brian Cashman said on Thursday. “That’s unfortunate. But it’s also part of the existence of pitching. We’ll have to hold the fort while he’s gone.

“Thankfully, as long as we handle it right, we’ll get him back sometime in the summer. But he’s gonna be down for a long time.”

Gerrit Cole Had Been Durable Prior to Last Season

Bad news on Cole, 34, would be devastating for the reigning American League champions. After returning from injury last year, Cole went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts. It was the least number of starts in a non-COVID season that Cole had ever pitched, and it broke a string – excluding 2020 – of six seasons with 30 starts or more.

The 2023 Cy Young Award winner looked sharp in the postseason for the Yankees, posting a 2.17 ERA across five outings in helping New York reach the World Series.

Through the offseason, Cole worked on a modified throwing program, and he chose to start his regimen earlier than he had in the past, saying the changes were made in response to his first arm injury in nearly eight seasons.

“I’m in a really good spot [compared] to years past and probably slightly ahead of where we were last year,” Cole said at the start of spring training last month.

Gerrit Cole Had Pitched Twice in Spring, Allowed Six Runs on Thursday

Cole looked sharp in his first spring training start. On February 28, he lasted 3-1/3 innings against Toronto, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out five and walking none.

“This is my fifth time facing hitters, and I was pleasantly surprised at the command,” Cole said. “We did a good job maintaining the velocity that we were looking for, not going too high, and did a good job executing most of the pitches.”

On Thursday, it was more of a struggle against Minnesota, as Cole allowed five hits, including a pair of homers, and six runs in 2-2/3 innings, with two strikeouts. Ironically, an analysis of Cole’s outing suggested the Yankees had “little reason for concern” based primarily on Cole’s fastball, which looked strong and averaged 95.6 mph, stating, “That’s an encouraging sign this early in camp.”