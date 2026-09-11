Yankees Announce Gerrit Cole Personal News Ahead of Mets Series

Gerrit Cole did not pitch in the New York Yankees‘ series against the Colorado Rockies. He last started in the finale against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 6.

Max Fried started Thursday, striking out seven Rockies batters over 3 1/3 innings.

The 10-3 win completed a three-game sweep of Colorado. New York improved to 84-62, a season-best 22 games over .500. The Yankees sit three games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East.

But before the finale, New York management made a heartwarming gesture.

Yankees Honor 9/11 Families Before Finale With Gerrit Cole & Others

Before Thursday’s game, the Yankees held their annual Kids Press Conference in the Yankee Stadium Press Conference Room. The guests were families connected to Tuesday’s Promise.

The group included grandchildren of people killed on 9/11. It also included Gold Star families from conflicts fought after the attacks.

Cole, infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. and closer David Bednar answered questions from the children. The Yankees announced the event on social media.

“Before tonight’s game, we hosted our annual kids-only press conference with the families of @TuesPromiseOrg, including the grandchildren of those who passed on 9/11 and Gold Star families of post-9/11 conflicts,” the team wrote. “Gerrit Cole, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and David Bednar had the opportunity to answer questions from the kids.”

Chisholm took part hours after the Yankees placed him on the 10-day injured list with a sprained right thumb.

The press conference is one of several Yankees events marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11. The team partnered with the FDNY Foundation and New York Blood Center for a blood drive. It took place Aug. 31 outside Gate 6 at Yankee Stadium.

On Sept. 2, Yankees staff joined Tuesday’s Promise volunteers to assemble 500 care packages for people affected by the attacks. Current players are also visiting the National September 11 Memorial & Museum this week.

Anthony Volpe’s Slam Highlights Sweep

New York recalled Anthony Volpe from the minors Thursday to fill Chisholm’s roster spot. He started at second base, a new position for him.

Volpe went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. He drove in a run with a single in the second inning.

In the seventh, Volpe hit a grand slam off Jimmy Herget. It capped a six-run inning that turned a close game into a rout.

It marked Volpe’s second career grand slam, plus one he hit in the 2024 World Series. Fans at Yankee Stadium chanted his name and he took a curtain call.