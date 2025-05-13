Yankees Trade Proposal Lands Gerrit Cole Replacement After Stroman News

The New York Yankees simply can’t catch a break. With reports now indicating that the team has dealt with another setback with right-hander Marcus Stroman, the Yankees have to get a move on.

There isn’t much more time to waste.

What’s the latest on Yankees’ Marcus Stroman?

The New York Yankees are in as much of a win-now situation as any team in Major League Baseball, and not having Stroman, who also wasn’t throwing the baseball at a high level during the season, doesn’t help. At the very least, the Yankees needed somebody to eat innings, and he hasn’t been available due to this injury.

“He’s gotten a lot of treatments on it and stuff,” Aaron Boone said, per ESPN. “It just can’t kind of get over that final hump to really allow him to get to that next level on the mound. We’ll try and continue to get our arms around it and try and make sure we get that out of there.

“Certainly that last start, I think he just couldn’t really step on that front side like he needed to,” Boone said. “I talk about how these guys are like race cars, and one little thing off and it can affect just that last level of command or that last level of extra stuff that you need. So we’ll continue to try to get him where we need to.”

Knee injuries are always tricky, and from Stroman’s perspective, he wants to get back on the mound. Sure, he made some comments about the Yankees during the offseason and spring training, but Stroman wants to compete. Whether it be for himself or just being as big of a competitor as he is, there’s no doubt he’s trying to attack every day of his rehab.

Will Yankees Wait on Marcus Stroman?

The New York Yankees don’t have many reasons to continue to wait on Stroman. Even if he returns and throws to the likes of a 4.00 ERA, there will be better arms available at the deadline.

If they can acquire one now, the Yankees need to bite the bullet and trade whatever they have to. In a proposed trade idea from Jake Elman of Athlon Sports, they’d accomplished that by trading for Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen, who Elman noted would be a perfect addition due to him being available, something the Yankees need.

“It’s never too early for the Yankees to start thinking about adding rotation help, and Arizona Diamondbacks righty Zac Gallen checks every box the Bronx Bombers should have ahead of the July 31 deadline…

“Durability should appeal to a Yankees team that already lost Gerrit Cole to season-ending elbow surgery in spring training, and Rookie of the Year Luis Gil remains out with a lat injury. Clarke Schmidt had a delayed start following a rotator cuff issue, and he missed time last year with a lat problem,” he wrote.

Gallen hasn’t had the best start to the season, posting a 4.59 ERA. However, over the past three years, he’s thrown in at least 148.0 innings, and two of those threes with at least 184.0.

An All-Star, top-five Cy Young Award finisher multiple times, and more, the soon-to-be free agent would be an excellent pickup for the Yankees.