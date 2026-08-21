Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Passes Franchise Great on Strikeouts List

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole continues his ascent on the franchise’s All-Time strikeout list. In his win over the Baltimore Orioles, the right-hander recorded eight strikeouts, passing seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens along the way.

“That’s the GOAT, that’s a big-time name,” Cole told the New York Post after the game. “A lot of people have been a part of that over the years, so a lot of credit gets spread around.”

Cole’s historic strikeout came in the fifth inning. He got Orioles slugger Samuel Basallo to whiff on a changeup out of the strike zone on an 0-2 count for his eighth of the game. That marked his 1,015th strikeout with the Yankees, passing Clemens for 12th in franchise history.

The right-hander signed a nine-year, $324 million pact with the Yankees before the 2020 season. It’s no surprise that Cole is working his way up some of the pitching lists in franchise history.

The former No. 1 overall pick has accomplished everything other than win a World Series championship in his career. He won the 2023 American League Cy Young Award after finishing second in 2019 and 2021.

Gerrit Cole Passes Roger Clemens on Yankees All-Time Strikeout List

Roger Clemens pitched six seasons with the Yankees (1999-2003, 2007), although he’s better associated with their archrival, the Boston Red Sox. He was named an All-Star in 2001, his only Cy Young Award with New York.

He helped the franchise win back-to-back championships in 1999 and 2000.

With 12 strikeouts, Cole is now at 1,015 with the Yankees. The next pitcher on the list is Al Downing at 1,028 strikeouts.

Downing is better known as the pitcher who served up Hank Aaron’s historic 715th home run in 1974. Aaron passed Yankees legend Babe Ruth for the MLB All-Time Home Run King at the time.

Before then, Downing pitched nine seasons with the Yankees. He was named an American League All-Star in 1967 and a member of the 1961 World Series championship squad.

Cole is on track to pass Downing by the end of the season. The only question might be if it takes two or three starts to do so.

He’ll have a shot to pass two more Yankees legends, Mariano Rivera and Mike Mussina, next season. The 35-year-old is under contract through the 2028 season, so he has a shot at finishing as high as sixth.

Gerrit Cole Chasing Another Milestone in 2026

Another milestone that the Yankees ace is chasing is the most wins for a pitcher drafted No. 1 overall. Gerrit Cole went to the Pittsburgh Pirates at that spot in the 2011 MLB Draft before signing with the Yankees before the 2020 season.

With the win over the Orioles, Cole recorded his 160th career win. That leaves him one shy of Mike Moore, who recorded 161 wins, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. Moore was the first overall pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 1981 MLB Draft.

Most wins by a pitcher drafted No. 1 overall: Mike Moore: 161 (1981 Draft)Gerrit Cole: 160 (2011)David Price: 157 (2007) https://t.co/pZNMjd84Fe — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 21, 2026

He has a chance to tie the record for most wins by a No. 1 overall pick in his next start against the Houston Astros. It would be fitting, as Cole’s previous team was the Astros before coming to New York.

With two more wins, Cole would get the most wins of any pitcher drafted first overall. The right-hander is on track to start at Angel Stadium on August 31, which would be another fitting place for the Southern California native and UCLA standout to achieve a milestone victory.

That would serve as another feather in the cap of what should be a Hall of Fame career.