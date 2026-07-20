New York Yankees Get Bad News On Giancarlo Stanton Before Pirates Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series (also at home) where they dropped two out of three games to Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York Yankees Get Bad News On Giancarlo Stanton

Ahead of their series with the Pirates, the Yankees announced the latest on Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP has been out since April 24 due to injury.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton isn’t close to returning. Though Stanton has resumed his running progression after a recent calf strain, #Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday there is “no timeline” for Stanton to play in Minor League games. He has been out since April 24.”

Stanton is in the middle of his ninth year playing for New York.

He is currently batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

Ryan Garcia: “Team needs to operate this deadline as if he isn’t coming back”

Eric Hubbs: “Again, approaching the deadline like Stanton is coming back would be a giant mistake.”

@ncostanzo24: “Been saying for weeks now you can’t count on him to be back this year. The Yankees themselves are now saying it. Need to add a right handed bat that DHs or plays the outfield”

@Tom_Smith717: “It hurts to say this, but this should probably be Stanton’s final season as a Yankee. I don’t think he’s physically capable of playing anymore and his yearly injuries have directly hurt this team every time. The team needs someone more reliable to take his spot”

@nelson1193: “I’ll always defend him but it’s time to move on. We can’t continue like this”

@YankeeJames112: “I love the person. But there’s absolutely no way they shouldn’t DFA him at the end of this year. You can’t build your team around a guy like that.”