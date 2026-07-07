New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in Florida).

The Yankees are coming off a 5-1 win on Monday night.

José Caballero had two home runs and four RBIs.

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

The Yankees continue to play without Giancarlo Stanton, as he has been out since April 24 due to injury.

At 36, Stanton has become one of the most injury-prone stars in baseball.

He is already coming off a regular season where he only appeared in 77 games.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote (on Monday): “Giancarlo Stanton is still not running after suffering the setback with his calf last month, per Boone. Asked if he expects him back this season, Boone said yes, but acknowledged that he is “surprised it’s been this long.” Stanton initially injured it in late April.”

In a recent episode of The Michael Kay Show, Kay made a bold statement about Stanton (h/t @eyyankees).

Kay: “And I’ve told you this before about Stanton. Unless the Yankees win a World Series with Giancarlo Stanton on their roster and he plays a big role, that trade will go down as an absolute albatross on the Yankees. This guy brings you down by forcing you to play your depth. You cannot be somebody who’s injured half of every season. You can’t. It’s too much of a drain on everybody else”

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Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this year.

He is in the middle of his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

The former National League MVP was sent to New York (via the Miami Marlins) in a trade (in 2017).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They have won just two out of their last ten games (and are 27-20 in 47 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals on Friday night.