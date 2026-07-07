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New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

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SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at PETCO Park on October 08, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Tampa Bay Rays (in Florida).

The Yankees are coming off a 5-1 win on Monday night.

José Caballero had two home runs and four RBIs.

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without Giancarlo Stanton, as he has been out since April 24 due to injury.

At 36, Stanton has become one of the most injury-prone stars in baseball.

He is already coming off a regular season where he only appeared in 77 games.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote (on Monday): “Giancarlo Stanton is still not running after suffering the setback with his calf last month, per Boone. Asked if he expects him back this season, Boone said yes, but acknowledged that he is “surprised it’s been this long.” Stanton initially injured it in late April.”

In a recent episode of The Michael Kay Show, Kay made a bold statement about Stanton (h/t @eyyankees).

Kay: “And I’ve told you this before about Stanton. Unless the Yankees win a World Series with Giancarlo Stanton on their roster and he plays a big role, that trade will go down as an absolute albatross on the Yankees. This guy brings you down by forcing you to play your depth. You cannot be somebody who’s injured half of every season. You can’t. It’s too much of a drain on everybody else”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games this year.

He is in the middle of his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

The former National League MVP was sent to New York (via the Miami Marlins) in a trade (in 2017).

Yankees Right Now

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a home run in the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 06, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 50-40 record in 90 games.

They have won just two out of their last ten games (and are 27-20 in 47 games on the road).

Following three more games with the Rays, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals on Friday night.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Giancarlo Stanton Message

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