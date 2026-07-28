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New York Yankees Get Carlos Lagrange News During White Sox Series

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MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the second inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees played the first game of their series with the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field.

The Yankees won by a score of 9-5.

They will continue action on Tuesday night.

New York Yankees Get Carlos Lagrange News

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

During their series with the White Sox, the Yankees got an update on Carlos Lagrange.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote: “Carlos Lagrange has resumed throwing, and ahead of schedule. The #Yankees said on July 3 that he’d be shut down for approximately 6 weeks after suffering a capsular sprain in his right shoulder. Obviously, he’s too early in his rehab to have any impact on the Yanks’ bullpen deadline plans. Brian Cashman said before the All-Star break it will be a “close call” if Lagrange can help before the end of the season.”

Lagrange (who is 23) is a very notable prospect within their organization.

Social Media Reacts

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Here’s what other people were saying:

Greg Joyce: “Carlos Lagrange has resumed throwing, one month since he last pitched in a game, after a capsular sprain in his right shoulder had shut him down.”

@NYY_Prospects: “The reporting was Lagrange was in six-week no-throw at the beginning of the month. It’s only been about four 👀”

@YankeesSavant: “Great news from Lagrange! #RepBX”

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the second inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

@AaronCReale: “I really hope they don’t trade him…”

@TheUngruntled1: “Have to think there’s some showcasing for trade value sake here”

Yankees Ahead Of Tuesday’s Game

GettyNew York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 60-46 record in 106 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 34-23 in 57 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Carlos Lagrange News During White Sox Series

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