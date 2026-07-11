New York Yankees Get Dealt Brutally Honest Aaron Judge Reality

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Washington Nationals (in Washington, D.C.).

The Yankees won by a score of 5-3.

Yankees Get Dealt Honest Aaron Judge Reality

The Yankees continue to play without Aaron Judge (who has been out since May 31).

He is currently batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Set for reimaging during All-Star break, which could show enough healing to increase activities. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight-room work.”

On Friday, Evan Roberts (via WFAN) spoke about Judge.

Roberts: “I’ve never seen a team as reliant on one player as the Yankees are with Aaron Judge. And so, you need him back… And the other thing Cashman said that was worrisome is he said, okay, there’s going to be imaging at the All-Star game. So we got our first piece of, I guess, positive news that all right, they’re going to image him at the All-Star break and we’ll see how things are healing. But he also throws in this quote: he can’t do a lot of things in the upper body that puts any stress on his rib cage… You tell me, Tiki, if Aaron Judge is not able to do anything with his upper body and may not start being able to do something with his upper body in a week, hopefully he can. Doesn’t that kind of tell you that even if he does want to play through it, he’s not Aaron Judge. He’s not the same guy.”

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Despite winning their last two games, the Yankees have struggled in a big way without Judge.

The three-time MVP is in the middle of his 11th MLB season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 52-42 record in 94 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 29-22 in 51 games on the road).