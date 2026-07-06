New York Yankees Get Delivered Brutally Honest Anthony Volpe Message

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games (at home) to the Minnesota Twins.

Most recently, the Yankees lost Sunday’s game by a score of 6-1.

Anthony Volpe finished with one walk and one strikeout.

Yankees Get Delivered Honest Volpe Message

Following the game, Jomboy made a bold statement about Volpe (via Talkin’ Yanks).

Jomboy: “In the history of the sport, no team has given the keys to a position and the amount of play to a player and gotten as little in return than Volpe and the New York Yankees. And they still haven’t planned a different plan. Haven’t even thought about it. It’s not even in the top-four needs going into this deadline. We are in the absolute Twilight Zone.”

Volpe comes into their series with the Rays batting .242 with 31 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 40 games.