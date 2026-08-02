New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News During Cubs Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will conclude their three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 2-0.

They then dropped Saturday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Therefore, the winner on Sunday will take the series.

Zach Sweet of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Final: Cubs 5, Yankees 2. Yankees get another good start, but squander it. Offensive lull continues. Other than Spencer Jones, who homers off a lefty for the second consecutive day. They’ll look to take the series tomorrow.”

New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP has been out since April 24 with an injury.

Marakovits wrote: “Carlos Rodon will throw a live at the stadium tomorrow. Clarke Schmidt Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to hit in both of those sessions #yankees”

Stanton is in the middle of his 9th year in New York.

Before the injury, he had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.