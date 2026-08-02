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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News During Cubs Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees tosses his bat after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of Game Five of the 2024 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs will conclude their three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Yankees won the first game by a score of 2-0.

They then dropped Saturday’s game by a score of 5-2.

Therefore, the winner on Sunday will take the series.

Zach Sweet of MLB.com wrote (on Saturday): “Final: Cubs 5, Yankees 2. Yankees get another good start, but squander it. Offensive lull continues. Other than Spencer Jones, who homers off a lefty for the second consecutive day. They’ll look to take the series tomorrow.”

New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after flying out during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reported the latest update on Giancarlo Stanton.

The former MVP has been out since April 24 with an injury.

Marakovits wrote: “Carlos Rodon will throw a live at the stadium tomorrow. Clarke Schmidt Tuesday. Giancarlo Stanton is expected to hit in both of those sessions #yankees”

Stanton is in the middle of his 9th year in New York.

Before the injury, he had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News During Cubs Series

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