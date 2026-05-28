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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Athletics Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after a solo home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Kansas City Royals.

After winning each of the first two, they are going for the sweep.

That said, the team continues to play without Giancarlo Stanton (who has been out since April 24).

Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates his RBI double during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest update on Stanton.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton’s most recent MRI on Tuesday showed “a lot of improvement” in his right calf, per Boone. Plan is to introduce outside running this week.”

Before the injury, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The former National League MVP is in his ninth season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees warms up during team workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying in response to the latest update:

@KabukiUSMC: “I don’t know why he don’t retire. All he does is clogged up the lineup, forcing him out on the field trying to get him to 500 HR. No need to sacrifice the team for him.”

@imfriedasboss: “We’ll see him after the All Star Break.”

@rdh4: “Stanton should just retire already…enough is enough”

@smnyy15: “That means July..”

@eyyankees: “Good news on Giancarlo here”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Stanton is coming off a season where he batted .273 with 68 hits, 24 home runs, 66 RBI’s and 36 runs in 77 games.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Yankees Right Now

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after his home run against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 33-22 record in 55 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday before a series with the Athletics that starts on Friday.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Athletics Series

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