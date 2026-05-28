New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton News Before Athletics Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees are playing the final game of their series with the Kansas City Royals.

After winning each of the first two, they are going for the sweep.

That said, the team continues to play without Giancarlo Stanton (who has been out since April 24).

Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton Update

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, manager Aaron Boone revealed the latest update on Stanton.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton’s most recent MRI on Tuesday showed “a lot of improvement” in his right calf, per Boone. Plan is to introduce outside running this week.”

Before the injury, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The former National League MVP is in his ninth season with the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts To Stanton Update

Here’s what people were saying in response to the latest update:

@KabukiUSMC: “I don’t know why he don’t retire. All he does is clogged up the lineup, forcing him out on the field trying to get him to 500 HR. No need to sacrifice the team for him.”

@imfriedasboss: “We’ll see him after the All Star Break.”

@rdh4: “Stanton should just retire already…enough is enough”

@smnyy15: “That means July..”

@eyyankees: “Good news on Giancarlo here”

Stanton is coming off a season where he batted .273 with 68 hits, 24 home runs, 66 RBI’s and 36 runs in 77 games.

He spent the first eight years of his career with the Miami Marlins.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 33-22 record in 55 games.

They will get the day off on Thursday before a series with the Athletics that starts on Friday.

Currently, the Yankees are 2.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.