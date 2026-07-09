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New York Yankees Get Update On Injured Former MLB All-Star

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to avoid losing their four-game series with the Tampa Rays in Florida.

The series is 2-1 (in favor of the Rays) after Wednesday’s 3-0 loss.

Update On Injured Former MLB All-Star

GettyCarlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Yankee Stadium on June 04, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees have dealt with a lot of injuries this season.

Earlier this month, Carlos Rodón was placed on the injured list.

Underdog MLB wrote (on July 3): “Carlos Rodón placed on 15-day IL with left elbow inflammation.”

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees got a positive update on the three-time MLB All-Star.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “Carlos Rodón is currently playing catch for the first time since going on the IL with elbow inflammation”

Before getting hurt, Rodón had gone 4-2 with a 3.30 ERA in nine games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season with New York (and had made the 2025 All-Star Game).

Looking At Rodón

GettyCarlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees throws in the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on June 28, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rodón was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Yankees, he has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox and San Francisco Giants over 12 seasons.

The 33-year-old has gone 97-74 with a 3.72 ERA in 240 games.

Jon Heyman of The New York Post wrote (on July 3): “With Carlos Rodon (elbow inflammation) now on the IL, the Yankees may have to seriously consider perusing the starter market. Bullpen and catcher had been considered their main needs.”

GettyPitcher Carlos Rodon #55 of the New York Yankees reacts after a called ball four to Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 24, 2025 in New York City.

Rodón is coming off a year where he went 18-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 33 games.

Yankees Right Now

GettyGerrit Cole #45 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout following the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 08, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees have been struggling as of late, going just 2-8 over their last ten games.

Right now, they are 5.0 games back of the Rays with a 50-42 record in 92 games.

On Friday, the Yankees will visit the Washington Nationals.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Update On Injured Former MLB All-Star

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