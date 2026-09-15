NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
That said, he is one of the notable prospects within the Yankees’ system.
Before the injury, the 23-year-old had gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple games (11 starts).
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Monday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins opened up a series at Target Field.The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Mets.New York Yankees Get News On Injured PitcherDuring Monday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported an update on Carlos Lagrange.Romero […]
New York Yankees Get News On Injured 23-Year-Old Pitcher