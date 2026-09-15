New York Yankees Get News On Injured 23-Year-Old Pitcher

On Monday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins opened up a series at Target Field.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Mets.

New York Yankees Get News On Injured Pitcher

During Monday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported an update on Carlos Lagrange.

Romero wrote: “Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is expected to see action tomorrow with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It will be his first official appearance since June 28.”

Lagrange has yet to make his MLB debut.

That said, he is one of the notable prospects within the Yankees’ system.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old had gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple games (11 starts).