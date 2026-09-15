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New York Yankees Get News On Injured 23-Year-Old Pitcher

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Monday, the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins opened up a series at Target Field.

The Yankees are coming off a series where they won two out of three games over the New York Mets.

New York Yankees Get News On Injured Pitcher

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

During Monday’s game, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR reported an update on Carlos Lagrange.

Romero wrote: “Yankees pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is expected to see action tomorrow with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. It will be his first official appearance since June 28.”

Lagrange has yet to make his MLB debut.

That said, he is one of the notable prospects within the Yankees’ system.

Before the injury, the 23-year-old had gone 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple games (11 starts).

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the second inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get News On Injured 23-Year-Old Pitcher

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