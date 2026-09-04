New York Yankees Get Update On Top-5 Prospect Before Padres Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres will face off in California.

The Yankees began their road trip on Monday (and took two out of three games from the Los Angeles Angels).

New York Yankees Get Update On Top-5 Prospect

Ahead of their series in San Diego, Francys Romero of Beisbol FR shared an update on Carlos Lagrange.

Romero wrote: “Right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Lagrange is traveling to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where he’ll report to the Triple-A club and continue his rehab. He’s expected to throw a live BP before being activated.”

Lagrange is one of the top prospects within the Yankees’ organization.

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Doing well with flat-ground throwing program as of Aug. 18. “Highly doubtful” that he returns in time to make his Major League debut in 2026, Brian Cashman said Aug. 3, calling it “possible but unlikely.””

Lagrange (who is 23) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2022.

He went 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this year.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@BigJxy99: “Wow, that’s amazing to hear, I thought he was done for the season with the way people were talking about his injury.”

@KJPhillips7: “This is great news! Hope his build up continues to go well”

@NYY_Prospects: “Was wondering how his throwing program was going. Hadn’t heard much since late July. Probably too late to be a playoff option, but he still could make a cameo.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are currently 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the American League East.

They have gone 80-60 in 140 games.