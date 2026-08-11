New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger Update Before Mariners Series

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his run with Giancarlo Stanton #27 during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Before Tuesday’s game, the Yankees got new injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger.
New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger Injury Update
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – MARCH 31: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees celebrates his run with Giancarlo Stanton #27 during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote (X): “Giancarlo Stanton is running the bases at Yankee Stadium. He’s been on the IL since late April with two right calf strains.”
In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
Bellinger has been on the injured list since July 26 with a left hamstring strain.
Bellinger has posted a .770 OPS with 11 home runs and 53 RBI over 102 games this season.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after he scored off a home run by teammate Giancarlo Stanton in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
When Stanton and Bellinger return, it’ll be interesting to see how the Yankees use him. With the recent trade acquisitions of outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals, Boone may have some tough lineup decisions to make later in the season.
New York Yankees Right Now
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 27: Aaron Judge #99, Giancarlo Stanton #27 (L) and Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrate after an RBI single by Ben Rice #22 during the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 27, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jessie Alcheh/Getty Images)
The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Atlanta Braves. They won the first two games on Friday and Saturday before losing the finale on Sunday. New York had an off day on Monday.
The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have the third-best run differential in the American League at +82.
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks back to the dugout during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)
New York currently holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. The team has a two-game lead over the second Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox.
The Yankees are in second place in the American League East. They are six games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who have a 72-46 record and a +50 run differential. Tampa Bay has won seven games in a row.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger Update Before Mariners Series