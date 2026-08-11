New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger Update Before Mariners Series

The New York Yankees are set to begin a three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.

Before Tuesday’s game, the Yankees got new injury updates on Giancarlo Stanton and Cody Bellinger.

New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton, Cody Bellinger Injury Update

ESPN’s Jorge Castillo wrote (X): “Giancarlo Stanton is running the bases at Yankee Stadium. He’s been on the IL since late April with two right calf strains.”

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote (X): “Cody Bellinger is doing light outfield drills right now. Nothing crazy or challenging”

In 24 games before landing on the IL, Stanton slashed .256/.302/.422 with three home runs, six doubles and 14 RBI.

Bellinger has been on the injured list since July 26 with a left hamstring strain.

Bellinger has posted a .770 OPS with 11 home runs and 53 RBI over 102 games this season.

When Stanton and Bellinger return, it’ll be interesting to see how the Yankees use him. With the recent trade acquisitions of outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants and first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Washington Nationals, Boone may have some tough lineup decisions to make later in the season.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are coming off a 2-1 series victory over the Atlanta Braves. They won the first two games on Friday and Saturday before losing the finale on Sunday. New York had an off day on Monday.

The Yankees are 5-5 in their last 10 games. They have the third-best run differential in the American League at +82.

New York currently holds the first American League Wild Card spot with a 66-52 record. The team has a two-game lead over the second Wild Card team, the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees are in second place in the American League East. They are six games back of the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, who have a 72-46 record and a +50 run differential. Tampa Bay has won seven games in a row.