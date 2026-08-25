New York Yankees Announce Big Giancarlo Stanton News Before Astros Series

The New York Yankees are set to kick off their series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday. New York will be looking to build on their momentum after winning their most recent game against the Toronto Blue Jays by an 8-3 final score.

However, the Yankees have now provided an update on star slugger Giancarlo Stanton before their series against the Astros.

Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News Before Astros Series

The Yankees have announced that they have transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list. This comes a few days after Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced that Stanton strained his left calf after falling during a recent running drill and that his season could be over.

With this, it is not surprising to see Stanton be transferred to the 60-day injured list. It is certainly unfortunate news for the 36-year-old, and this is especially so when noting that he was inching closer to returning to action for New York from the right calf injury he suffered earlier this season.

This roster move is also notable, as it only makes it seem more likely that Stanton’s season is over.

Stanton’s Lost 2026 Season With the Yankees

Stanton played in just 24 games with the Yankees this season before suffering his injuries, where he recorded three home runs, 14 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He has not made an appearance for New York since late April, so it has essentially been a lost season for the five-time All-Star.

Injury trouble has been a common theme for Stanton over the years, and that has, unfortunately, been the case again in 2026.

Stanton’s 60-Day Injured List Transfer Comes With Another Yankees Roster Move

The Yankees moving Stanton to the 60-day injured list also comes with another roster move. This is because the Yankees have announced that they have signed pitcher Justin Topa to a major league contract, and he is joining their major league roster.

Topa appeared in 23 games this season with the Minnesota Twins before joining the Yankees, where he had a 0-1 record and an 8.05 ERA.