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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During Blue Jays Series

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after a solo home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City.

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, they announced the latest update on the former MVP.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton felt a tweak/twinge in his calf while running bases this week, Aaron Boone said. More imaging is possible. Boone had expected Stanton to return early this coming homestand, that is now in jeopardy.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The 36-year-old is in his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first eight seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York.

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update:

@JBellantese: “I love the guy, but it’s time to DFA him and end it. We have too many players that need to play everyday rn too if/ when Stanton comes back anyway”

@carolinajr42: “Starting to get genuinely concerned that he has something seriously medically wrong with him. This wouldn’t happen to the most unathletic person you know”

@YankeeSource: “More Paul Goldschmidt/Ben Rice isn’t a bad thing with Giancarlo Stanton out. They just need him to make a late year entry and be ready to hit some home runs in the postseason.”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 05, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@cincinnamonjazz: “im sad. i feel sad.”

@PaulFiore: “Big G is 36 going on 86 in his lower half. Crazy how his body has completely broken down. Really is ashame.”

@JtkirkmanWF: “We didn’t expect our king till late August anyway. Rest up”

@emarin671: “I’m not holding my breath on Stanton to comeback anytime soon…if I did, I’d pass out. Yanks can use his bat, but he can never stay healthy.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During Blue Jays Series

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