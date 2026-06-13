New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During Blue Jays Series

On Saturday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

The Yankees most recently lost by a score of 8-5 on Friday.

Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News

The Yankees have been without Giancarlo Stanton since April 24.

Ahead of Saturday’s game, they announced the latest update on the former MVP.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton felt a tweak/twinge in his calf while running bases this week, Aaron Boone said. More imaging is possible. Boone had expected Stanton to return early this coming homestand, that is now in jeopardy.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBI’s, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

The 36-year-old is in his ninth season playing for the Yankees.

He had spent the first eight seasons of his career on the Miami Marlins.

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton News

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update:

@JBellantese: “I love the guy, but it’s time to DFA him and end it. We have too many players that need to play everyday rn too if/ when Stanton comes back anyway”

@carolinajr42: “Starting to get genuinely concerned that he has something seriously medically wrong with him. This wouldn’t happen to the most unathletic person you know”

@YankeeSource: “More Paul Goldschmidt/Ben Rice isn’t a bad thing with Giancarlo Stanton out. They just need him to make a late year entry and be ready to hit some home runs in the postseason.”

@cincinnamonjazz: “im sad. i feel sad.”

@PaulFiore: “Big G is 36 going on 86 in his lower half. Crazy how his body has completely broken down. Really is ashame.”

@JtkirkmanWF: “We didn’t expect our king till late August anyway. Rest up”

@emarin671: “I’m not holding my breath on Stanton to comeback anytime soon…if I did, I’d pass out. Yanks can use his bat, but he can never stay healthy.”