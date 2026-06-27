New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News During Red Sox Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees continued their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They lost by a score of 6-1.

New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News

The Yankees have been playing without one of their best players (Giancarlo Stanton) since April 24.

Ahead of Friday’s game, manager Aaron Boone was asked for the latest update on Stanton.

Via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com: “Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) has started “low volume” workouts, Aaron Boone said.”

Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He has struggled to stay healthy over the last few years.

MLB.com wrote (on June 16): “Experienced setback running bases on June 11, manager Aaron Boone said on June 13. Imaging June 15 revealed a re-injury of the calf. Will have a light workload week as a result.”

According to the site, Stanton could still return to action in July.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the update on Stanton: