New York Yankees Get Giancarlo Stanton Update Amid Rays Series

The New York Yankees defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT.

In between games, injured Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was seen doing agility work on the field.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner wrote on X: Giancarlo Stanton is doing some agility work in between games

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain. He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Earlier this month, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he hasn’t ruled out Stanton returning this season.

Via the New York Daily News Sports’ Garry Phillips on X: Aaron Boone said Giancarlo Stanton hasn’t been ruled out for the season. “He’s been hitting, so we’ll see.” #Yankees

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 16, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Yankees transferred Stanton to the 60-day injured list on Aug. 25. He will still be eligible to return this season.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are five games back of the first-place Rays in the AL East standings. The Rays need to win just one of the games in their current four-game series against the Yankees to clinch the AL East title.

It appears the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox for a best-of-three series in the American League Wild Card round next week.

Unfortunately for New York, the club will likely be without star Aaron Judge in the series, according to multiple reports.

The Yankees will wrap up their series with the Rays on Thursday. Then, New York will finish the regular season with a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.