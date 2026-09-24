New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Rays Series Finale

The New York Yankees are slated to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton Update

Boone was asked about Stanton and Grisham before Thursday’s game. Both players are on the injured list.

From the YES Network on X:

“They’re trending in a good way.”

– Aaron Boone on Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton’s rehab processes

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton took batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Yesterday, Boone said that Stanton is “knocking at the door.”

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. Clearly, the Yankees hope he can still return for the postseason.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.

Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.

The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

After the Rays series, the Yankees will finish the regular season with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.