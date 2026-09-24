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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Rays Series Finale

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Division Series - New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays - Game Two
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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are slated to play the Tampa Bay Rays in the series finale of a four-game set at Yankee Stadium at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Before Thursday’s game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on injured designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Giancarlo Stanton Update

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on in the dugout during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Boone was asked about Stanton and Grisham before Thursday’s game. Both players are on the injured list.

From the YES Network on X:

“They’re trending in a good way.”

– Aaron Boone on Trent Grisham and Giancarlo Stanton’s rehab processes

Looking at Giancarlo Stanton

Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 01: Giancarlo Stanton #27 outfield the New York Yankees looks on during the fifth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Stanton took batting practice at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Yesterday, Boone said that Stanton is “knocking at the door.”

New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox
GettyBOSTON, MA – APRIL 21: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees follows through on a two-run double against the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning at Fenway Park on April 21, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.

He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.

Miami Marlins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees heads to first base in the seventh inning against the Miami Marlins during the home opener at Yankee Stadium on April 03, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. Clearly, the Yankees hope he can still return for the postseason.

Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.

New York Yankees Right Now

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.

Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 20: George Lombard Jr. #96 high fives teammate Luis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees after hitting a two run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the third inning at Chase Field on September 20, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.

After the Rays series, the Yankees will finish the regular season with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Rays Series Finale

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