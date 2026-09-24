New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Rays Series Finale

TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the second inning in game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Stanton has been on the injured list since late April with a right calf strain.
He appeared on the verge of returning late last month until he strained his other calf.
At the time of Stanton’s second calf strain, it looked like he’d be out for the rest of the season. Clearly, the Yankees hope he can still return for the postseason.
Before landing on the IL, Stanton held a .256/.302/.422 slash line over 24 games this season. He has hit three home runs this year.
New York Yankees Right Now
The Yankees have already clinched the top American League Wild Card spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have already won the AL East title.
Unless something crazy happens, the Yankees will host the Boston Red Sox in the American League Wild Card round next week.
The Yankees have a 91-67 record. They won six of their last 10 games.
After the Rays series, the Yankees will finish the regular season with a four-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced an update on Giancarlo Stanton before Thursday night's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
New York Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton Update Before Rays Series Finale