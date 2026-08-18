New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Orioles Series

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 02: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Cincinnati Reds during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on July 02, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts during the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2026 in New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced the latest update on Luis Gil.
MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Luis Gil from the 7-day injured list.”
Gil had been at the Triple-A level at the time of his injury.
That said, him getting activated is still big news, as he could get called up again before the end of the 2026 season.
The 28-year-old had been out since May.
Getty Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts after being removed from the third inning of game one of the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.
Gil has appeared in four games (all starts) for the Yankees this season.
He went 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA before getting sent to Triple-A.
GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in New York City.
Gil got off to a strong start to his career when he won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.
He has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level.
Over 51 starts, Gil has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.
Looking At The Yankees Before Orioles
GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
The Yankees had been in the middle of a three-game losing skid before their victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.
They come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.
Currently, the Yankees are 5.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.
GettyNew York Yankees Manager Aaron Boone argues with home plate umpire Vic Carapazza and is ejected in the sixth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
After three games in Baltimore, the Yankees will head back home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore.They most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday) by a score of 4-3.Yankees Announce Luis Gil NewsAhead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced the latest update on Luis Gil.MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre […]
New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Orioles Series