New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News Before Orioles Series

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore.

They most recently beat the Toronto Blue Jays (on Sunday) by a score of 4-3.

Yankees Announce Luis Gil News

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced the latest update on Luis Gil.

MLB.com wrote (on August 18): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders activated RHP Luis Gil from the 7-day injured list.”

Gil had been at the Triple-A level at the time of his injury.

That said, him getting activated is still big news, as he could get called up again before the end of the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old had been out since May.

Gil has appeared in four games (all starts) for the Yankees this season.

He went 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA before getting sent to Triple-A.

Looking At Gil

Gil got off to a strong start to his career when he won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

He has spent part of five seasons at the MLB level.

Over 51 starts, Gil has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.

Looking At The Yankees Before Orioles

The Yankees had been in the middle of a three-game losing skid before their victory over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

They come into Tuesday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

Currently, the Yankees are 5.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

After three games in Baltimore, the Yankees will head back home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.