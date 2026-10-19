5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Post Amid Trade Rumors

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They had a strong regular season and swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Yankees had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Luis Gil Rumors

Recently, Joel Sherman of The New York Post (via Pinstripe Post) reported that the Yankees are looking to trade Luis Gil.

He finished the 2026 season going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games (four starts).

@NYYWorldwide wrote (on October 18): “Joel Sherman believes the Yankees will try to trade Luis Gil ahead of the tender deadline in November. Gil had a 4.61 ERA with 18 walks and 17 SO as both a reliever and starter in 2026.”

Gil Posts IG

Following the report, Gil made a post to Instagram on October 19.

He wrote: “HOME 🏡 🙏🏻”

Looking At Gil

Gil has spent part of five seasons in the Bronx.

He had gotten off to a strong start to his career when he won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That season, the 28-year-old went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

It will be interesting to see if another team is willing to take a chance on him.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.