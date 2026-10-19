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5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Post Amid Trade Rumors

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ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 31: Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are currently home for the offseason.

They had a strong regular season and swept the Boston Red Sox in the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Yankees had their season come to an end when they got swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Luis Gil Rumors

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago White Sox during their game at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2025 in New York City.

Recently, Joel Sherman of The New York Post (via Pinstripe Post) reported that the Yankees are looking to trade Luis Gil.

He finished the 2026 season going 1-2 with a 4.61 ERA in nine games (four starts).

@NYYWorldwide wrote (on October 18): “Joel Sherman believes the Yankees will try to trade Luis Gil ahead of the tender deadline in November. Gil had a 4.61 ERA with 18 walks and 17 SO as both a reliever and starter in 2026.”

Gil Posts IG

Getty Luis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees reacts during the third inning of the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium on April 15, 2026 in New York City. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.

Following the report, Gil made a post to Instagram on October 19.

He wrote: “HOME 🏡 🙏🏻”

Looking At Gil

GettyLuis Gil #81 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after being removed from the third inning of game one of the Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 04, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.

Gil has spent part of five seasons in the Bronx.

He had gotten off to a strong start to his career when he won the 2024 American League Rookie of The Year Award.

That season, the 28-year-old went 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts.

It will be interesting to see if another team is willing to take a chance on him.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees finished the 2026 regular season as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record in 161 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2009 season when Derek Jeter was still on the roster.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5-Year New York Yankees Pitcher Sends Out Post Amid Trade Rumors

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