Yankees’ Gleyber Torres Predicted to Sign With NL Squad

Gleyber Torres flipping a ball

After Jack Curry of YES Network reported that the New York Yankees have “no plans” to bring Gleyber Torres back, his time with the Yankees seems to be ending. Torres had his moments with the Yankees, but given he could be looking at a decently sized contract, New York doesn’t have much reason to bring him back.

Torres will find a new home. He’s a proven professional who could add value to a contending or rebuilding team.

Andrew Tredinnick of NorthJersey.com predicted on December 3 that he’d sign with the Miami Marlins, a team that isn’t likely to win in the near future.

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if the Marlins added the Yankees second baseman a few months after trading them theirs?”

While the former Yankees second baseman might want to play for a team with a better chance to win, the Marlins, despite spending much in the past, could give him a respectable deal.

Torres’ Struggles in 2024 Are Overblown

To say Torres had the season he wanted to have with the New York Yankees last year would be dishonest, but it wasn’t as bad as it might’ve seemed.

Sure, he couldn’t get anything going for parts of the first half, but Torres bounced back nicely in the second half and was a factor in the Yankees getting to the World Series.

Caleb Moody of Just Baseball broke down the benefits of a team taking a chance on him, highlighting his 2024 campaign.

“And although 2024 wasn’t the strongest of years for the former blue-chip prospect, it doesn’t tell the whole story of the player he is. In the second half of the year, Torres was much better at the plate than in the months leading up to the All-Star break, hitting .292 with a .780 OPS compared to his opening .231 AVG and .654 OPS.

“We also can’t forget the solid showing he had in the postseason this past year, where he was an overall 115 wRC+ hitter. This included strong ALDS and ALCS performances in which he hit to the tune of a .867 and .809 OPS, respectively,” Moody wrote on December 3.

Why Yankees Are Letting Torres Walk

The New York Yankees are expected to give Caleb Durbin a chance to play second base in 2025. The prospect has impressed in a big way, showing off his hitting skills and more in the minors. He also broke the stolen base record at the Arizona Fall League this year, another dynamic the Yankees could use in their lineup.

Torres will get a much bigger deal than what Durbin will be on, so letting him walk makes sense If they’re confident in the youngster. As of now, that sounds like the likeliest plan.

During the November general manager meetings, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman also hinted that Torres would be on his way out.

“I’m not gonna dissect what he’s good at and not as good at. Obviously, he’ll have a lot of conversations with a lot of teams that have a need in that area and that might include us, who knows. But [we] appreciate his efforts while he was here,” Cashman said, according to Dan Martin of the New York Post.