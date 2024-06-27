Yankees Trade Proposal Swaps Top 5 Prospect for Infield Help

The New York Yankees have needs to fill as the trade deadline approaches. While Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have led the way for the Yankees’ offense, the infield production could use some help. Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter’s trade proposal sends Luis Rengifo from the Los Angeles Angels to the Yankees in exchange for Everson Pereira.

“Luis Rengifo has seen regular action at second base, shortstop and third base during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, and the offensive-minded utility man is hitting .305/.354/.413 for a 116 OPS+ with 15 extra-base hits and 20 steals in 62 games,” wrote Reuter.

Anthony Rizzo was already struggling and is currently sidelined with a forearm injury. DJ LeMahieu has struggled since his return from the injured list. Gleyber Torres production has been below average, and he was benched on June 26. Rengifo could be one piece in helping a struggling infield.

Rengifo Bolsters the Yankees’ Infield

The Yankees have the 27th-best OPS from second base and third base respectively this season, according to Reuter.

Rengifo would bring a consistent bat to an infield desperate for one. He could also be a piece beyond 2024 as Torres will be a free agent this offseason. Rengifo has a better average and OPS than any of the Yankees’ current starters at second and third base.

“The 27-year-old is controllable through 2025, so he could also serve as a built-in replacement for upcoming free agent Gleyber Torres next year,” wrote Reuter.

The Yankees would be parting with their No. 5 prospect in Pereira. He has produced at the Triple-A level. However, there may not be a direct path for him to the big league club.

“Outfielder Everson Pereira hit .300/.373/.548 with 18 home runs and 64 RBI in the upper levels of the minors last year, and he has an .859 OPS with 10 long balls in 40 games at Triple-A this year,” wrote Reuter. “The Yankees have a logjam in the outfield and a clear need on the infield, so a one-for-one swap makes sense for both sides.”

Yankees Infield Struggles

Torres has a .215/.294/.333 slash line in 80 games this season. He had a rough game on June 25, ultimately leading to manager Aaron Boone moving him out of the lineup.

“I actually went to bed last night with him in the lineup, slept on it and kind of toiled over it a little bit this morning,” Boone said. “I just felt like this is a good time to get a little reset. Hopefully, it’s something that serves him well and propels him.”

DJ LeMahieu has served as an everyday player since his return from the injured list. However, he has also struggled at the plate. He has a .178/.274/.178 in 23 games this season. The 35-year-old could turn things around as he is still fresh off his injury.

Rengifo could give the team an option at third base or second base and provide some offense in place of Torres or LeMahieu. First base may also be a position the Yankees target at the deadline. Rizzo is currently injured, and even when he was healthy he was struggling.

“First baseman Anthony Rizzo has also struggled this season, and he is currently sidelined with a forearm fracture, so finding some infield help figures to be a top priority for the Yankees at the deadline,” wrote Reuter.