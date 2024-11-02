Yankees Predicted to Cut Ties With Projected $21 Million Former All-Star

One of the interesting sidelights to the Yankees‘ push to the 2024 MLB World Series, which, of course, resulted in a five-game loss to the Dodgers, was the performance of second baseman Gleyber Torres, the much-maligned one-time star whose performance in recent years has left his future in New York in question.

That seemed a safe bet this year, as Torres heads into free agency this offseason, especially with the Yankees having traded for Jazz Chisholm back in July. Chisholm played third base for the first time in his career with the Yankees, but is likely to move to second next year.

That would mean Torres is out. After a year in which he hit .257 with a .709 OPS–down from the .278 and .871 he put up as an All-Star in his second season back in 2019–that’s not a huge surprise. Except, that is, after the showing he put up in the playoffs, when Torres got hot during the ALCS before tailing off in the World Series (.143).

Yankees, Gleyber Torres Probably Need a Change

In putting together a projection of where the Yankees roster will go in 2025, beat writer Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com predicts that Torres will be out, along with veteran DJ LeMahieu.

“We’re guessing the Yankees move on from LeMahieu, despite the $30 million he’s still owed through 2026. As for Torres, his postseason success might lead to signing a multi-year deal on a new team,” he noted.

The Yankees would be left with a significant hole at third base, and the current options on the roster–Jon Berti and Oswaldo Carbera–are ideal utility men, but not great choices to play every say at the hot corner.

Torres still has value, and Spotrac projects him to land a three-year, $21 million contract in free agency.

It would be a sad end to the Yankees career of a player who arrived with such promise, with All-Star selections in each of his first two seasons. But Torres has never delivered on that promise in the years since, and this year found himself in hot water multiple times for mental lapses and a lack of hustle.

Now, Torres could use a change in scenery. He has not appeared comfortable with the level of attention that playing for the Yankees attracts, and while manager Aaron Boone is publicly supportive of Torres, there is a sense that Boone would not be disappointed to see Torres leave town.