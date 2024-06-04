Yankees Could Trade 2-Time All-Star at the Deadline

The New York Yankees are not only in a position to buy at the trade deadline but they may be poised for a World Series run. The 42-19 Yankees lead over the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. An often overlooked fact is that to add valuable pieces at the deadline, the Yankees may have to part with some major league pieces of their own. Gleyber Torres is a potential big league trade chip, according to The Athletic’s Brendan Kuty.

Kuty listed Torres and Alex Verdugo as potential trade chips for the Yankees as the trade deadline approaches. Both will be free agency after the end of the season.

“In spring training, it might have seemed more likely that the Yankees would part with Verdugo than Torres. Both players will be free agents at season’s end,” wrote Kuty. “But Verdugo was seen more as a capable placeholder for when Domínguez returned from Tommy John surgery in the summer. And though Torres’ name had floated in trade rumors in years past, he seemed primed to put up big numbers heading into free agency.”

Torres’ Disappointing Season

Torres had a strong 2023 campaign. He slashed .273/.347/.453 with 25 home runs. He was in the 91st percentile with just a 14.6% strikeout percentage. This season he is slashing .230/.308/.324 with a 24.3% strikeout percentage.

Torres has played in 61 games this season and has been the team’s primary second baseman. However, his disappointing season makes him more likely to be moved than Verdugo, according to Kuty.

“Torres has been a disappointment, and Verdugo has not just given the Yankees the kind of stability in left field that they haven’t had since Brett Gardner, but he’s also become a major part of the clubhouse and a fan favorite for his ‘dawg’ antics,” wrote Kuty.

Yankees Deadline Needs

The Yankees are in a far different place this season than last. Before the season, when Gerrit Cole went down, it was difficult for many to see the Yankees succeeding like they are. Cole is nearing his return. His return will likely be a bigger addition than anyone the Yankees can acquire in a trade.

Cole will start his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on June 3. He will make multiple rehab starts before his 2024 Major League debut.

“Cole could throw approximately 50 pitches in the 6:35 p.m. ET game against the Hartford Yard Goats,” wrote MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that Cole is expected to need at least two Minor League rehab outings before he would be ready to make his season debut.”

“The Yankees’ right side of the infield has underperformed and if the production doesn’t improve, that will be the area of focus to upgrade via trades,” wrote The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

Torres was an All-Star in 2018 and 2019. Since then he has played in 528 games for the Yankees. He will hit free agency for the first time after this season. The 27-year-old could be moved at the deadline if the Yankees want to get something back for him. His value may not be that high, but could be used in a trade to acquire an upgrade at second base.

If the Yankees do not move Torres they have internal options to try out at second base if they need a change. Kuty mentions Jon Berti, Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza as potential options.