New York Yankees Urged to Reunite With 3X All-Star in Bold Offseason Move

The New York Yankees have multiple areas on their roster that they should look to address this offseason.

Among them is the second base position. This is because Jazz Chisholm Jr. is expected to test the free agent market this offseason and could end up leaving New York because of it.

If Chisholm officially leaves New York, the Yankees could look to bring in a new second baseman to replace him. Due to this, the Yankees are now being urged to reunite with one of their former stars in free agency.

New York Yankees Urged to Reunite With 3X All-Star

In a recent article for SI.com, Joe Najarian urged the Yankees to reunite with Detroit Tigers star infielder Gleyber Torres this offseason in free agency.

“Old friend Gleyber Torres is also hitting the market, and the case for a Bronx reunion is interesting and complicated,” Najarian wrote.

“But on the other hand, Torres’ plate discipline improved over the course of his Yankee tenure and improved even further during his two seasons with the Tigers. His 17.9% O-swing rate across 2025 and 2026 is tied with Juan Soto for the best in baseball. Torres’ 13.5% walk rate is the 11th best among qualified hitters over the past two years. The Yankees desperately need better on-base skills in the lineup, and Torres brings exactly that,” Najarian added.

The idea of the Yankees bringing back Torres is undoubtedly a fascinating one. The 29-year-old spent each of his first seven seasons as a Yankee, where he was an All-Star twice. Thus, it would be intriguing to see them bring him back after he spent these last two seasons in Detroit.

Torres appeared in 96 games this season with the Tigers, where he posted eight home runs, 38 RBI, and a .260 batting average. This was after he had 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and a .256 batting average as an All-Star in 2025 with Detroit. With numbers like these, he could give the Yankees’ offense a bit of a boost.

Should the Yankees Make This Move?

With the Yankees likely needing another second baseman, it would be understandable if Torres is among the players they target. He is one of this year’s top pending free agent second basemen. Thus, if Chisholm walks, Torres is a player who could be worth signing.

However, the Yankees also have other intriguing options to consider besides Torres. Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez are other notable free agents this year. The Yankees also have an internal option in Anthony Volpe, who they could use if they trust him. Thus, it is not guaranteed that New York will make a push for Torres.

However, it would make for a fun reunion if the Yankees signed Torres. It will be interesting to see if they do just that.