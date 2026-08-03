3 Yankees Catcher Trade Targets After Bad Rutschman News

It is no secret that the New York Yankees are looking to improve at the catcher position. It is understandable, as they need an upgrade behind the plate big time.

Due to this, the Yankees were among the teams who were linked to star catcher Adley Rutschman. Unfortunately for the Yankees, though, they ended up missing out on him. This is because the Boston Red Sox were the team to acquire him from the Baltimore Orioles.

Now, with the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline nearing its completion, the Yankees are running out of time to add a new catcher to their roster. Although this is the case, they still have some interesting options to consider.

Because of this, let’s look at three catchers whom the Yankees should make a last-minute push for before the trade deadline officially passes.

Yankees Have a Dream Trade Target In Rockies Star Hunter Goodman

If the Yankees want to make a splash behind the plate, Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman should be on their radar. They have been connected to him leading up to the trade deadline, and he would be an outstanding addition to their roster if acquired.

Goodman would give the Yankees a star power-hitting catcher that would make them look like a far better team on paper. In 102 games this season with the Rockies, he has 33 home runs, 65 RBI, and a .258 batting average. This is after he had 31 home runs, 91 RBI, and a .278 batting average last season with the Rockies. With numbers like these, he would be a major pickup for the Yankees if acquired.

Yankees Have Intriguing Catcher Option in Reds’ Tyler Stephenson

While Tyler Stephenson would not give the Yankees the same kind of upgrade as Goodman, he could still be a very solid addition to their roster. There is an expectation that the 6-foot-3 catcher will be on the move today, and it would not be surprising if the Yankees made a real push for him because of it.

Stephenson has been connected to the Yankees this season as well, and there could be a strong fit here. In 85 games this season with the Reds, Stephenson has recorded nine home runs, 32 RBI, and a .256 batting average. He also hit at least 13 home runs in each season from 2023 to 2025.

Yankees Have Another Good Catcher Option in Ryan Jeffers

It would also make a lot of sense if the Yankees struck a trade for Ryan Jeffers before the deadline passes. The 29-year-old is a popular name in the rumor mill right now and would be another upgrade over what the Yankees currently have right now.

In 51 games this season with the Twins, Jeffers has 10 home runs, 36 RBI, and a .291 batting average. With numbers like these, he would have the potential to give the Yankees a bit more offense, which is a real need for them right now. Due to this, he is another potential trade target for the Yankees who should be watched very closely.