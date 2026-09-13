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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update Before Twins Series

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 30: Trent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of a three-game series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 12-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees bats against the Baltimore Orioles during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 02, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Trent Grisham.

He has been out since September 4 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Grade 2 strain is similar to what Grisham experienced in June, but in a different spot. Uncertain if Grisham will be able to return during regular season, Aaron Boone said Sept. 13.”

GettyTrent Grisham #12 of the New York Yankees walks during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium on July 17, 2026 in New York City.

According to the site, Grisham could return in October.

Before getting hurt, the 29-year-old had been batting .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports added: “Boone also said it’s “possible” that Trent Grisham is back before the season ends, but he doesn’t have a clear timeline yet. He continues to run. #Yankees”

The good news for Grisham is that there has not been a setback.

He will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 MLB season.

In addition to the Yankees, Grisham has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

Looking At The Yankees

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees follows through on his sixth inning home run against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 12, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees will head to Minnesota on Monday night to open up a series with the Twins.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 44-31 in 75 games outside of the Bronx.

Looking At The Twins

GettyEmmanuel Rodriguez #21 of the Minnesota Twins receives an ice bath from his teammates after his MLB debut game against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field on September 12, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rodriguez hit a solo home run in his first career at-bat.

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 70-78 record in 148 games.

They are currently 6.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox (who are in first).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update Before Twins Series

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