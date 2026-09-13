New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update Before Twins Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees are playing the finale of a three-game series with the New York Mets in the Bronx.

The Yankees are coming off a 12-2 loss on Saturday.

That said, the series is tied up at 1-1.

New York Yankees Announce Trent Grisham Update

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced the latest update on Trent Grisham.

He has been out since September 4 with an injury.

MLB.com wrote: “Grade 2 strain is similar to what Grisham experienced in June, but in a different spot. Uncertain if Grisham will be able to return during regular season, Aaron Boone said Sept. 13.”

According to the site, Grisham could return in October.

Before getting hurt, the 29-year-old had been batting .211 with 88 hits, 18 home runs, 59 RBIs, 67 runs and nine stolen bases in 121 games.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports added: “Boone also said it’s “possible” that Trent Grisham is back before the season ends, but he doesn’t have a clear timeline yet. He continues to run. #Yankees”

The good news for Grisham is that there has not been a setback.

He will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 MLB season.

In addition to the Yankees, Grisham has also had stops with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres.

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees will head to Minnesota on Monday night to open up a series with the Twins.

They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-63 record in 148 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 44-31 in 75 games outside of the Bronx.

Looking At The Twins

The Twins are the third-place team in the American League Central with a 70-78 record in 148 games.

They are currently 6.0 games back of the Chicago White Sox (who are in first).