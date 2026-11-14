Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free Agent 16 Days Later

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series.
They lost by a score of 4-3 (and got swept).
Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free Agent
Last month, Paul Goldschmidt became a free agent.
He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Paul Goldschmidt elected free agency.”
As of Saturday, Goldschmidt still remains available.
He is coming off a year where he batted .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.
@eyyankees wrote (on October 8): “39 year old Paul Goldschmidt: Paul Goldschmidt suggested he would like to keep playing. Solid Yankee. Thankful for his years here.”
Goldschmidt has spent part of two seasons playing in the Bronx.
He could be a good addition to many teams due to his ability to play at a high level (and be a mentor in the clubhouse).
Looking At Goldschmidt’s Career
Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (and made six straight All-Star Games).
Following Arizona, Goldschmidt played six years for the St. Louis Cardinals (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award).
Looking At The Yankees
The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.
They finished this past year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series.They lost by a score of 4-3 (and got swept).Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free AgentLast month, Paul Goldschmidt became a free agent.He is available to sign with any team […]
Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free Agent 16 Days Later