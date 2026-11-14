Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free Agent 16 Days Later

The New York Yankees last played on October 7 when they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card Series.

They lost by a score of 4-3 (and got swept).

Future Hall Of Famer Still A New York Yankees Free Agent

Last month, Paul Goldschmidt became a free agent.

He is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Paul Goldschmidt elected free agency.”

As of Saturday, Goldschmidt still remains available.

He is coming off a year where he batted .252 with 87 hits, 18 home runs, 52 RBIs, 44 runs and one stolen base in 105 games.

@eyyankees wrote (on October 8): “39 year old Paul Goldschmidt: Paul Goldschmidt suggested he would like to keep playing. Solid Yankee. Thankful for his years here.”

Goldschmidt has spent part of two seasons playing in the Bronx.

He could be a good addition to many teams due to his ability to play at a high level (and be a mentor in the clubhouse).

Looking At Goldschmidt’s Career

Goldschmidt was picked in the 8th round of the 2009 MLB Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks (and made six straight All-Star Games).

Following Arizona, Goldschmidt played six years for the St. Louis Cardinals (and won the 2022 National League MVP Award).

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees last won a World Series title during the 2009 season.

They finished this past year as the second-place team in the American League East with a 93-68 record.