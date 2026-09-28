Recent New York Yankees Pitcher Acquired By St. Louis Cardinals

On Monday, the New York Yankees do not have a game.

They will open up a three-game playoff series with the Boston Red Sox (in the Bronx) on Tuesday night.

Recent Yankees Pitcher Acquired By St. Louis Cardinals

Also on Monday, news came out that a recent member of the Yankees has been acquired by the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals wrote (via X): “We have claimed RHP Chase Hampton off waivers from the Washington Nationals. Our 40-Player Roster now stands at 39.”

Hampton was picked in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Most recently, Hampton was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals.

MLB.com wrote (on September 26): “Washington Nationals designated RHP Chase Hampton for assignment.”

Social Media Reacts To Hampton News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@CardsPlayerDev: “Hampton, 25, is a former Top 100 prospect entering 2024 who was limited to 18.2 IP and missed the 2025 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He returned this season to make 17 starts in the Yankees minor league system.”

@RyanPBoyer: “Interesting flier here. Hampton is a former top-100 prospect who struggled this year post-TJS.”

@iPopEditor: “At one point he was a Top 100 prospect and a highly regarded prospect in the Yankees organization. Had Tommy John surgery in 2025 and hasn’t been the same since, but most guys aren’t the year after.”

@woodbat28: “First season back post TJ posted a 9.59 ERA in 35.2 IP. As with most guys coming back from TJ the command was a challenge. Walking 28 batters and allowed 10 HR. The part that intrigues me is that he also struck out 37 batters. So was slightly better than K per inning. Its an interesting flier on a guy with some prospect pedigree and upside. What it amounts to I have no idea. More interesting than the Josh Fleming’s of the world.”

@BOTB_Leth: “Hampton was the 9th ranked prospect in the Yankees farm system in 2025 (MLB Pipeline). Missed all of ’25 after Tommy John surgery. I like this claim. #STLCards”