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Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 16, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge are two of the most notable stars in all of baseball.

Both players are 2026 MLB All-Stars, but Judge has been out with an injury since May 31.

At his recent media availability on Monday, Harper made an honest statement about Judge (h/t SNY Yankees).

Reporter: “What’s one player in MLB history you’d want to play with, and why?”

Harper: “I’d like to play with Aaron Judge… I was able to play with him in the WBC, and it was just a lot fun, we had a blast… I’d say Aaron Judge as of right now.”

Social Media Reacts To Harper’s Comments

GettyBryce Harper #24 and Aaron Judge #99 of Team United States walk onto the field during the third inning of the MLB exhibition game against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick on March 04, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying:

@NYY228: “harper wants to be a yankee so bad man”

@nyyserena: “Omg I forgot about their wbc whirlwind romance, what a time”

@RasheeTouchdown: “Buddy is begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said we have Frazier and Hicks we don’t need him 🤣”

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hugs Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals and the National League in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

@PITTmallcop: “cashman really a jerk for not getting bryce years ago”

@_neIIo: “Harper is savvy and knows what he’s doing.”

@lvlpeak: “guy was begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said nah we got “Luke Voit””

Looking At Judge

GettyBryce Harper #24 of Team United States speaks with teammate Aaron Judge #99 during batting practice before the game at loanDepot park on March 15, 2026 in Miami, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge

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