Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge

Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge are two of the most notable stars in all of baseball.

Both players are 2026 MLB All-Stars, but Judge has been out with an injury since May 31.

At his recent media availability on Monday, Harper made an honest statement about Judge (h/t SNY Yankees).

Reporter: “What’s one player in MLB history you’d want to play with, and why?”

Harper: “I’d like to play with Aaron Judge… I was able to play with him in the WBC, and it was just a lot fun, we had a blast… I’d say Aaron Judge as of right now.”

Social Media Reacts To Harper’s Comments

Here’s what people were saying:

@NYY228: “harper wants to be a yankee so bad man”

@nyyserena: “Omg I forgot about their wbc whirlwind romance, what a time”

@RasheeTouchdown: “Buddy is begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said we have Frazier and Hicks we don’t need him 🤣”

@PITTmallcop: “cashman really a jerk for not getting bryce years ago”

@_neIIo: “Harper is savvy and knows what he’s doing.”

@lvlpeak: “guy was begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said nah we got “Luke Voit””

Looking At Judge