Bryce Harper and Aaron Judge are two of the most notable stars in all of baseball.
Both players are 2026 MLB All-Stars, but Judge has been out with an injury since May 31.
At his recent media availability on Monday, Harper made an honest statement about Judge (h/t SNY Yankees).
Reporter: “What’s one player in MLB history you’d want to play with, and why?”
Harper: “I’d like to play with Aaron Judge… I was able to play with him in the WBC, and it was just a lot fun, we had a blast… I’d say Aaron Judge as of right now.”
Social Media Reacts To Harper’s Comments
Here’s what people were saying:
@NYY228: “harper wants to be a yankee so bad man”
@nyyserena: “Omg I forgot about their wbc whirlwind romance, what a time”
@RasheeTouchdown: “Buddy is begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said we have Frazier and Hicks we don’t need him 🤣”
@PITTmallcop: “cashman really a jerk for not getting bryce years ago”
@_neIIo: “Harper is savvy and knows what he’s doing.”
@lvlpeak: “guy was begging to be a Yankee and Cashman said nah we got “Luke Voit””
Looking At Judge
Bryce Harper Makes Honest Statement About Yankees Star Aaron Judge