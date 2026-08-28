Yankees Demote Recently Promoted 27-Year-Old Before Red Sox Series

The New York Yankees are set to kick off their series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday. This is a big series for the Yankees to win, as the Red Sox are just two games behind them for the top wild card spot in the American League.

Now, ahead of their series against the Red Sox, the Yankees have made a minor roster move with one of their promising pitching prospects.

New York Yankees Prospect Harrison Cohen Sent Down to Double-A

Yankees pitching prospect Harrison Cohen is on the move, as he has been assigned to Double-A Somerset Patriots from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The move was announced in the MILB’s official transactions tracker.

Cohen was just recently called up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre earlier this month. He made two appearances for the Triple-A ckub during his latest call-up, where he allowed one earned run and struck out five batters in 4.1 innings pitched. Now, after his latest brief stay with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 6-foot righty is heading back to Double-A Somerset.

Cohen’s 2026 Season So Far in the Yankees’ Minor League System

After posting a 3-2 record and a 1.76 ERA in 49 appearances split between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Cohen has had his struggles so far this campaign. That is the case in both Double-A and Triple-A.

In 22 appearances so far this season with Double-A Somerset, Cohen has posted a 6.56 ERA to go along with 27 strikeouts. While with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, he has recorded a 7.52 ERA and 25 strikeouts. With ERAs that high, it is clear that Cohen has not had the best of seasons in 2026.

Yet, now that Cohen is heading back to Double-A Somerset, he will be looking to heat up. If he impresses down the stretch with the Double-A team, it would not be surprising in the slightest if he gets another opportunity in Triple-A before this season is over.

Cohen Has Been in the Yankees’ System for A While

Cohen kicked off his tenure with the Yankees organization by signing a minor league contract with them back in August 2022. Since then, he has been working on his development in their minor league system.

In 141 career minor league games since then, he has recorded a 17-7 record, a 3.58 ERA, and 207 strikeouts. Although he has struggled this season, he has had some strong numbers in the Yankees’ minor league system before this campaign.

It will now be interesting to see how Cohen finishes off this season. The 27-year-old is a pitcher who is still looking to make his major league debut.