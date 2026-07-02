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New York Yankees Dealt Harsh Aaron Judge Reality By MLB Insider

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on after grounding out during the fifth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 22, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off.

They are in the middle of their worst stretch of the season, losing seven games in a row (and getting swept in back-to-back series against the Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox).

One of their biggest issues has been the health of star players.

Aaron Judge has been out of the lineup since May 31.

MLB.com wrote (on July 1): “Manager Aaron Boone said June 30 that the slugger may still be a “couple weeks” away from reimaging. Judge has been performing lower-body exercises and weight room work.”

New York Yankees Dealt Harsh Aaron Judge Reality

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 29, 2026 in New York City.

In a recent interview with Just Baseball Media, ESPN’s Buster Olney spoke about Judge.

Olney: “Here’s the scary part… Aaron Judge is not close to getting back. If you told me that he played next in middle of August or the beginning of September that would not be a surprise.”

Before getting hurt, Judge had been batting .248 with 53 hits, 17 home runs, 38 RBIs, 43 runs and five stolen bases in 59 games.

The three-time MVP is in the middle of a Hall of Fame career.

That said, he is still missing a World Series title.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on June 17, 2026 in New York City. 

Here’s what people were saying:

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Dealt Harsh Aaron Judge Reality By MLB Insider

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