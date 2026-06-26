Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Yankees Legend

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Thursday night.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter is celebrating his 52nd birthday.

One person who made a post to Instagram was his sister (Sharlee).

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my favorite brother, but more importantly my best friend! Wouldn’t change this journey for anything. What a ride. Thanks for being you and enjoy your day. Love you. #TillTheWheelsFallOff #Babies”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yourstrulylupe: “Happy birthday to my childhood crush!!”

@carolinagrazingnc: “Happy Birthday Captain Clutch! 🎉🎈🎂”

@sherrytobak: “Please send him my love and wishes for a happy birthday!! Hope all is well with you!”

@mrsepannell32: “You both have your mom’s whole face. Happy Birthday Captain. You share a bday with my mother. I told her she is the Captain today though and you just happened to share a bday with her. ❤️❤️❤️”

@fazraza786: “Happy birthday to the captain! Once again thank you for all you’ve done for the franchise and the city! 🔥🔥🔥🎉”

Andruw Jones: “🎉🎉”

Looking At Jeter

Jeter spent all 20 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

He retired after the 2014 season.

During his time with the franchise, Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles (and was named to 14 All-Star Games).

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-32 record in 80 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 26-17 in 43 games on the road).