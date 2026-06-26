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Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Yankees Legend

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NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on in the first inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 19, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will continue their series with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 6-3 loss on Thursday night.

Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees looks on from first base during the game against the Texas Rangers on July 21, 2014 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Friday, Yankees legend Derek Jeter is celebrating his 52nd birthday.

One person who made a post to Instagram was his sister (Sharlee).

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my favorite brother, but more importantly my best friend! Wouldn’t change this journey for anything. What a ride. Thanks for being you and enjoy your day. Love you. #TillTheWheelsFallOff #Babies

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@yourstrulylupe: “Happy birthday to my childhood crush!!”

@carolinagrazingnc: “Happy Birthday Captain Clutch! 🎉🎈🎂”

@sherrytobak: “Please send him my love and wishes for a happy birthday!! Hope all is well with you!”

GettyDerek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees hits a home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 18, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@mrsepannell32: “You both have your mom’s whole face. Happy Birthday Captain. You share a bday with my mother. I told her she is the Captain today though and you just happened to share a bday with her. ❤️❤️❤️”

@fazraza786: “Happy birthday to the captain! Once again thank you for all you’ve done for the franchise and the city! 🔥🔥🔥🎉”

Andruw Jones: “🎉🎉”

Looking At Jeter

GettyInfielder Derek Jeter #2 of the New York Yankees watches the game against the Toronto Blue Jays on September 30, 2006 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York City, New York.

Jeter spent all 20 seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

He retired after the 2014 season.

During his time with the franchise, Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles (and was named to 14 All-Star Games).

Yankees Right Now

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Fenway Park on June 25, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. 

The Yankees are currently the first-place team in the American League East with a 48-32 record in 80 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 26-17 in 43 games on the road).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Derek Jeter’s Sister Makes Heartfelt Post For The New York Yankees Legend

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