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New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Drops Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Rockies

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New York Yankees v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees reacts after a strikeout in the first inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

New York Yankees star right-handed starting pitcher Cam Schlittler allowed just one run on three hits and no walks while collecting 10 strikeouts in seven innings as the Yankees defeated the Colorado Rockies 5-3 at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Schlittler is clearly the top American League Cy Young Candidate, as the right-hander ranks first in the league in ERA (2.01), third in strikeouts (220) and second in WHIP (0.92).

Following Tuesday’s victory over Colorado, Yankees outfielder Heliot Ramos commented on Schlittler’s dominant start and season.

New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Makes Cam Schlittler Statement After Win Over Rockies

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three run home run in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“He’s nasty. I’ve faced him before,” Ramos said. “He’s one of the nastiest pitchers I’ve faced. Just the fact he’s only throwing fastballs is crazy to me, it’s mind-blowing.”

Tuesday’s matchup against the Rockies marked star outfielder Aaron Judge’s first game in over three months, as the star outfielder had been sidelined with a right rib stress fracture.

The Yankees took Judge out of the game in the seventh inning because they want to ease Judge back into playing regularly. Judge didn’t go on a minor-league rehab assignment.

Heliot Ramos Hits Huge Home Run In Yankees’ 5-3 Win Over Rockies

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Heliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees celebrates his three run home run with teammates in the dugout in the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ramos replaced Judge in the outfield in the seventh inning. In his only plate appearance of the game, Ramos smashed a three-run home run to increase New York’s lead to 5-1 in the eighth inning. The home run ended up being vital since the Rockies scored two more runs after the homer.

Yankees first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. got the scoring started in the first inning with an RBI single, giving New York a 1-0 lead.

Rockies second baseman Adael Amador tied the game with a solo home run in the third inning.

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Adael Amador #1 of the Colorado Rockies heads for home plate after he hit a solo home run in the third inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahaon reclaimed the lead for the Yankees by hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning.

After Ramos’ eighth inning homer, Rockies star catcher Hunter Goodman hit a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to make it a 5-3 game.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Yankees and Rockies is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Yankees fans can watch the game on the YES Network.

 

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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New York Yankees’ Heliot Ramos Drops Cam Schlittler Quote After Win Over Rockies

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