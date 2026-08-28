Yankees Announce Heliot Ramos Lineup Decision Before Red Sox Game

The New York Yankees are beginning a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

The Yankees are coming off a three-game series against the Houston Astros.

They lost two out of three games after Thursday’s 5-1 loss.

Heliot Ramos Returns to Yankees Lineup After Being Benched Last Four Games

The Yankees will insert Ramos back into the lineup ahead of Friday’s game against the Red Sox. Ramos will bat cleanup and start in right field for New York.

First baseman Luis Garcia Jr. and outfielder Spencer Jones are not in the Yankees’ lineup.

Outfielder Heliot Ramos has not started for the Yankees in the past four games.

He last started on Aug. 22 against the Toronto Blue Jays. He went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts during the Yankees’ 4-3 loss.

He made a pinch-hit appearance for right fielder Spencer Jones in the 9th inning of Thursday’s matchup. Ramos struck out swinging.

Heliot Ramos’ Struggles Since Joining the Yankees

The outfielder has only recorded 6 hits in 62 plate appearances since making his Yankees debut on Aug. 4. Ramos has struck out 19 times during that time as well.

The 26-year-old is currently slashing .111/.226/.185 for a .411 OPS in 17 games with New York.

Those numbers, compared to his offensive stats with the San Francisco Giants, are awful. Ramos held a .264 batting average and .728 OPS before being moved to New York.

The Yankees traded away their No. 5 prospect, left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane, and No. 13 prospect, infielder Kaeden Kent, to the Giants in order to acquire Ramos.

The outfielder was named an All-Star in 2024 and has hit more than 20 home runs in each of the past two seasons.

Looking at the Yankees Entering Red Sox Series

The Yankees hold a 75-58 record (34-30 at home) entering their four-game series against the Red Sox.

Both the Yankees and Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games entering this crucial rivalry series.

New York is currently four games back of the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays. New York is also two games ahead of the Red Sox.

The Yankees also hold a comfortable margin for a wild-card spot. They currently own the top position in the AL wild card (+7.5 GB).